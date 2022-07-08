BOYCE — Installing speed cameras could prompt drivers in Boyce to ease up on the gas pedal, an official from another town believes.
Tuesday night, Hamilton Mayor Kenneth Wine approached Boyce Town Council about cooperating to obtain state legislation next year enabling cameras to be installed in both localities.
Intrigued by the idea, Boyce officials plan to discuss it further during the council’s July 26 work session.
A speed camera uses electronic technology, such as radar, to determine how fast passing vehicles are traveling. If it detects a vehicle is above the posted speed limit, the camera takes a photo of the vehicle and its license plate so police can later issue the owner a speeding ticket.
Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., currently permit the use of speed cameras, some for more specific purposes than others, according to the national Governors Highway Safety Association.
Virginia enacted a law in 2020 allowing state and local law-enforcement agencies to operate cameras near school crossing zones and highway work sites.
Earlier this year, state Sen. John Bell (D-Loudoun) introduced a bill that would let towns without police departments — like Boyce and Hamilton — install cameras elsewhere to detect and record speed violations. The bill was defeated in the Senate Transportation Committee by a 5-9 vote with one abstention.
Similar measures in previous years also were defeated, Wine mentioned.
Boyce, in Clarke County, and Hamilton, in Loudoun County, are similar towns. Both have roughly 600 residents and just a few businesses. Each has only one major road passing through — U.S. 340 (Greenway Avenue) in Boyce; Va. 7 Business (Colonial Highway) in Hamilton.
Both see a lot of speeders, their officials say.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has “told us there’s pretty much nothing they can do” about speeding in Hamilton, Wine told the council.
“Its mission is to get you from Point A to Point B as fast and safe as possible,” said Councilman Floyd Hudson. “They told us that to our face.”
In early May, the council lowered the speed limit along Greenway from 35 mph to 25 mph. VDOT later claimed the council had no authority to do that along a state-maintained road. It removed the 25 mph signs, which a contractor had just installed for Boyce, and replaced them with ones showing 35 mph.
It’s up to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to enforce traffic laws in Boyce. However, they don’t have enough personnel to always be on patrol in the town, officials have said.
Hudson said he’s heard no complaints, only compliments, about electronic “radar signs” the town recently installed on Greenway, Main Street and Old Chapel Avenue. The signs, which cost about $27,000, simply display passing vehicles’ speeds to encourage drivers to slow down. They can’t identify specific vehicles or their owners. Hence, nobody can be ticketed.
Wine recently became mayor after Hamilton’s previous one resigned because of health problems. He said he’s read reports in The Winchester Star about Boyce’s problems in dealing with speeding, and that prompted him to come to the council meeting.
Councilwoman Carol Coffelt voiced support for trying to get the General Assembly to allow speed cameras to be installed in Boyce.
Coffelt, who lived in Germany for three years, noted that cameras are installed “at just about every intersection” in cities there. Those cities essentially don’t have speeding problems, she said.
“I’m open to just about anything” that could reduce speeding, she said.
In Hamilton, “we just want some kind of enforcement” mechanism, Wine said. He added that he doesn’t care whether that town receives any revenue generated from tickets.
“We look forward to sitting down with you and talking in the future” about Boyce and Hamilton working together, Hudson told him.
The new signs in Boyce are excellent reminders about the very reasonable 35 mph speed limit. I drive on that road nearly daily and have not observed a lot of speeding or, if I am in the lead, impatient tailgating. Great that Boyce is taking the initiative in seeking solutions. Now I wish the town leadership would bring some new businesses to the town to create a more vibrant town center: a restaurant, a coffee shop, a (locally owned) convenience store/grocery. And while they're at it, could they please ask the Boyce Service Center to tidy up -- need it be such an eyesore?
