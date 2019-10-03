BOYCE — A Winchester man with a law degree is the town’s new code enforcement officer.
Carlos Nunes was hired by Boyce Town Council on Tuesday in a unanimous vote among its members who attended the meeting.
His hiring was on the condition that a background check reveals nothing negative.
Nunes has a juris doctor degree from the University of Baltimore Law School, but he does not practice law, he said. Instead, he is a self-employed legal consultant who helps people with matters such as obtaining power of attorney. He also teaches online courses.
“He comes well-recommended (by references), and he is well-qualified” to enforce the code, said Mayor Franklin Roberts.
Roberts mentioned that Nunes speaks several languages.
Boyce is a town of about 600 residents in Clarke County. The code enforcement officer is one of its two municipal positions. The other is town manager. Both are part-time.
Along with enforcing the code, the officer’s duties include enforcing the local zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules regarding inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. When necessary, the officer takes the matters before a magistrate and/or the courts.
The officer has no law-enforcement authority, such as being able to carry a weapon or arrest people. Law enforcement in Boyce is the responsibility of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
Brian Donovan, the previous code enforcement officer, resigned during the summer. The Winchester Star has not been able to reach him for comment.
Nunes was the only person to formally apply for the position.
Although she voted to hire Nunes, Councilwoman Laurel Greene said beforehand that she thought the council should wait and hire someone when it had more than one person to consider.
Considering the lack of applicants so far, the council might be waiting a long time, said Town Manager Ruth Hayes, who also is the council’s elected recorder.
Two other people informally expressed interest in the job, but neither applied for it, according to officials.
Hayes made the motion to hire Nunes. It was seconded by Councilman Dennis Hall.
Councilwoman Carol Everly was absent from the meeting.
Nunes said he plans to continue his full-time legal work. He said he wants a part-time job — one in which he can use his legal skills — to supplement his income.
He will work 40 hours per month and be paid $15.70 per hour, Hayes said.
“This is going to be great for me,” Nunes said, “getting out and being part of the town.”
There is no requirement for the code enforcement officer to live in Boyce. Nunes said, though, he might consider moving himself and his family to the town eventually.
