BOYCE — The town has hired a new treasurer.
Linda Bishop’s first day on the job was Monday. She succeeded Tammy Blake, who quit after accepting a full-time job elsewhere.
A self-described “accounting nerd,” Bishop is a certified public accountant who retired in 2014.
“I wanted to get back into the work force,” she said in a phone interview, adding that Boyce’s part-time position is “perfect for me.”
According to Town Manager David Winsatt, Bishop will be paid $18 an hour. She will work 10 hours per week through the tax payment and processing season, then work only five hours weekly, probably beginning in February.
The town manager used to also serve as treasurer. That ended after Ruth Hayes, Boyce Town Council’s elected recorder who had been hired by the panel to also be the town’s part-time manager, resigned from the position last winter after accepting a full-time job.
Town manager and treasurer then were made two separate jobs because that is preferred for localities under state code, according to Mayor Richard Kibler.
Hayes will continue to serve on the council at least through December 2021, when her current term ends.
Blake was hired as treasurer last summer. Winsatt said officials knew when they hired her that she was looking for a full-time job.
In other matters:
The town is seeking proposals for snow removal along local streets this winter. Anyone interested in providing the service can call Winsatt at (540) 837-2901 for more information.
The selected contractor will remove snow and ice from side streets. The contractor won’t have to handle North and South Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340), East and West Main Street and Old Chapel Avenue — the main routes through the town which are the Virginia Department of Transportation’s responsibility.
Town Hall on East Main Street will be open from 3-8 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. It will be closed for the remainder of the week for Thanksgiving.
