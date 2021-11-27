BOYCE — Town residents who decorate their homes and yards for the holidays could receive some cash as a reward for their creativity.
At the least, they’ll get a free meal.
The town is hosting its Second Annual Holiday Decorating Contest and Celebration. There’s no fee to enter, but midnight Dec. 8 is the deadline to enter.
Former mayor Richard Kibler started the contest last year to help foster a sense of community within the Clarke County town of about 600 residents.
“People had a lot of fun,” said Town Manager David Winsatt. “It was a great way to bring people in the town together.”
Participating residents can adorn the exteriors of their homes with basically any type of decorations, including lights, inflatables, nativity displays, wreaths, garland and ribbons.
After the registration deadline, the town will prepare a list of participating homes. The list will be sent to households via email. Copies also will be available at the town hall on East Main Street.
Residents then will be encouraged to drive the local streets and view the decorations.
New this year will be a potluck community meal, to be held from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company’s social hall on Greenway Avenue. A ballot box will be set up so attendees can vote for their favorite decorations. Voting will be based on the creativity, originality and appearance of designs, according to Winsatt.
First place will receive $100, second place will receive $75 and third place will receive $50. Each winner also will receive a memento.
Honorable mentions will be recognized with certificates.
Winners will be announced during the dinner.
The town will provide fried chicken, beverages, utensils and napkins for the meal. However, those attending are asked to prepare and bring their favorite covered dish and/or cookies to share with others.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP Boyce Town Council Recorder Whitney Maddox by Dec. 10, so officials will know how much chicken to buy. She can be reached by phone at 540-327-2492 or email at whudsonwvu@gmail.com.
