BOYCE — Three years after plans to develop a municipal park were shelved, Boyce officials are exploring another option to provide residents a recreation spot.
Councilman Floyd Hudson has proposed establishing a large, picnic-type shelter behind Town Hall on East Main Street. Others on Boyce Town Council have shown interest.
Unlike most localities, the town doesn't maintain a place for public recreation or gatherings.
"We lean on the (Boyce Volunteer) Fire Company heavily," Hudson said, to provide space for activities in its social hall.
There's a lot of work to do, however, before the shelter project comes to fruition — if it ever does.
In July 2019, when five of the town's six elected officials were different, the council voted down plans to buy a lot at the corner of Whiting and Old Chapel avenues to establish a park. The vote came following a heated, heavily attended public hearing. Most speakers said they would rather the town spend its limited funds to improve sidewalks and utilities.
"This isn't going to be a park," Hudson emphasized about his proposal. "We wouldn't depend on residents to foot the bill."
A grassy area roughly 28 feet wide and 300 feet long is behind Town Hall. Hudson said he envisions a shelter with eight to 10 tables and benches in a line under it.
The structure would be "longer rather than wider," he said.
Public donations would cover costs for building and equipping the shelter, said Hudson. The town already owns the land.
Hudson wasn't on the council when it considered the park proposal. Yet he recalled the proposal was defeated "for various reasons," including no plumbing being at the intended site and no sidewalks leading to it.
The land behind Town Hall would be an ideal gathering place, he reasoned. For example, a sidewalk leads to the building, which has regular garbage pickup that could accommodate trash from activities held under the shelter. Inside the building is a restroom that could be made available for gatherings.
During a recent council meeting, Hudson and Town Manager David Winsatt agreed that a reservation system for shelter space would be needed.
It may be possible to create an online system for people to register their own activities, officials said. Then again, registrations could become one of Winsatt's responsibilities.
Winsatt is one of the town's three employees, all of whom are part-time. But he's the one at Town Hall most often. Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds said she wouldn't want shelter reservations to take up too much of his time.
Councilman Dennis Hall said public opinion about the shelter concept should be gauged.
"I'm having conversations with people in town," Hudson said, to find out whether they endorse it. So far, nobody has looked upon the idea negatively, he said.
Before the project can proceed, the council must delve into the technicalities involved with new construction.
Despite the town having a plat of the property, a surveyor must determine exactly where the property lines run, Hudson said.
The Boyce Planning Commission must examine the proposal in depth, he said, "to make sure it's something we can do legally because of ... (town) code."
Setback requirements must be determined, as well as whether obtaining a variance from zoning ordinance rules is required, he added.
He anticipates Mayor Zack Hudson presenting the project to the commission in the near future. The mayor serves on the panel.
If and when the commission rules the project can proceed, efforts to determine costs and raise money to cover them can begin.
"We're going to take this very, very slowly," Floyd Hudson said.
