BOYCE — Now that the idea of developing a park has been shelved, Town Council is turning its attention to improving sidewalks.
Many residents who voiced opposition to the town park proposal said there are more urgent matters for Boyce to spend its money on. Sidewalk repairs are one they mentioned.
“It’s a hot item that people are interested in,” Councilman Dennis Hall said at Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting.
The council plans to form a committee to examine sidewalk conditions. It will further discuss the matter during a special work session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
“Sidewalks need to be worked on. That’s a fact,” said Mayor Franklin Roberts.
In some locations, concrete in sidewalks is either cracked, sticking up or sunken, Roberts said.
Repairing the sidewalks is going to be “an expensive ordeal,” he addded.
Town resident Barry Tipton told the council he would like for cost factors to be discussed during the work session.
Roberts said sidewalk conditions must be examined first. Those conditions will determine how much money the town will have to spend.
“I don’t know when we’ll have a dollar figure come up,” he told Tipton. “I’d like to tell you, but I can’t tell you yet.”
The extent of the repairs and when they will start will be based on how long the committee takes to do its assessment and the findings it uncovers.
As part of its budgeting for the fiscal year that started July 1, Boyce set up a capital improvements fund containing $160,000. Plans were to put $260,000 into the fund, but some council members thought that was too much for a town of roughly 600 people with limited resources.
As of Tuesday, the town had total financial assets of $389,141.12, including money in savings and checking accounts and certificates of deposit, according to Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes.
The capital improvement fund can be used for projects such as sidewalk repairs, Hayes said.
Sidewalks along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and Main Street, which are state-maintained roads, will have to be upgraded based on Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) standards, Hayes said.
