BERRYVILLE — A motorcyclist was killed after police said he was struck head on by a reckless driver Friday.
The crash occurred on Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) just north of Senseny Road, where the speed limit is 45 mph. The incident was reported at 6:36 p.m.
Driver Terry Lee Doyle was southbound on Lord Fairfax Highway in a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox SUV when he crossed the double yellow line, according to a Monday afternoon email from Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. Doyle sideswiped a northbound 1997 Toyota Corolla before striking northbound motorcyclist John Ian Seifert, who was riding a 1995 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Coffey said Seifert, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The 44-year-old Seifert, of the 200 block of Tilthammer Road in Boyce, was a father and husband.
The 46-year-old Doyle, who was wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Doyle, whose last known address was the 300 block of Cheltanham Drive in Stephens City, was charged with reckless driving.
Coffey said why Doyle crossed the double line is under investigation, but speed wasn’t a factor in the crash. Doyle’s driving record includes convictions for speeding in 2014 and driving with an expired registration in 2012.
The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old Berryville resident, was unhurt. Coffey didn’t provide his name.
