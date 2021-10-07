BOYCE — Interim Mayor Dennis Hall attributes the town’s failure to properly record some personal property tax payments to bad bookkeeping practices in the past.
During a Boyce Town Council meeting Tuesday night, he apologized to town customers who erroneously received delinquency notices.
“We never recorded them properly,” Hall said, referring to the payments. He attributed the errors to “a bad set of record-keeping” under different leadership.
Officials didn’t point the finger of blame at anyone specifically.
Apologizing is “the only thing we can do” now to make amends, Hall said.
In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Town Manager David Winsatt said that 125 notices of overdue vehicle taxes were mailed last week. Of those notices, 45 were sent to current Boyce residents; the other 80 were sent to people no longer residing in the town.
Some of the delinquencies were from as many as four years ago, Winsatt mentioned.
Since the notices were mailed, he’s heard back from seven people who said they already paid the bills deemed delinquent. Among them, two have provided copies of statements showing they paid. Another person dug into past financial records and provided a check number over the phone.
“I went through every receipt we have” on file at town hall, Winsatt said. “I didn’t find receipts” for any of those seven accounts.
None of the taxpayers will be forced to pay the bills they received. Neither will anyone else who might claim they received erroneous delinquency notices, Winsatt said.
“I have no reason to expect dishonesty,” he said. “That’s not good customer service.”
The total amount of the billed delinquencies was $17,987. None of that money was budgeted for the current fiscal year. Therefore, not collecting it won’t hurt the town financially, Winsatt added.
Only about 600 people live in Boyce. The town has only three employees — a town manager, a treasurer and a code enforcement officer. All are part-time positions.
Hall has been on the council for eight years. However, he’s been the interim mayor since August. The previous mayor, Richard Kibler, resigned amid plans to move out of town.
The council has seen turnover during the past several years as certain members resigned for various reasons and other people were appointed and/or elected to replace them. The town has had three mayors since 2018.
Winsatt was hired as town manager in mid-2020. Before his employment, the position was responsible for overseeing town finances along with day-to-day operations. A lawyer advised the council to split the duties. That prompted the hiring of a treasurer.
“It’s a matter of checks and balances,” Winsatt said. He added that he believes having a treasurer will help prevent mistakes, such as the erroneous tax delinquency notices, from happening in the future.
