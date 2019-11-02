10FRANKLINROBERTS

Franklin Roberts

Name: Franklin S. Roberts

Running for: Boyce mayor

Age: 71

Political affiliation: Democrat

Occupation: Retired from Safeway

Education: Clarke County High School, doctorate in theology from Vision International University in California

How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Most of his life

What makes you the best candidate? I like my town, and I want to keep it a small, friendly town.

Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $900 annually/four years

Note: Roberts is seeking his fourth term.

