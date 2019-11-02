Name: Franklin S. Roberts
Running for: Boyce mayor
Age: 71
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Retired from Safeway
Education: Clarke County High School, doctorate in theology from Vision International University in California
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Most of his life
What makes you the best candidate? I like my town, and I want to keep it a small, friendly town.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $900 annually/four years
Note: Roberts is seeking his fourth term.
