Name: Steve F. Hott
Running for: Boyce mayor
Age: 60
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Semi-retired construction worker
Education: Clarke County High School, Dowell J. Howard Vocational Center (electricity and electronics certifications)
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? All my life
What makes you the best candidate? My previous experience as mayor. I know a lot of people and a lot of things that go on here in town.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $900 annually/four years
