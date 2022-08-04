BOYCE — Town Council will give residents with inoperative vehicles on their property a final warning before getting tough with them.
A letter detailing town rules and penalties for having such vehicles will soon be sent to property owners in Boyce.
Councilman Dennis Hall told his colleagues Tuesday night he thinks the town should “put teeth into” enforcing the rules.
Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke is drafting the letter for Town Manager David Winsatt to scrutinize. Winsatt then will forward the letter to council members for them to examine to make sure it says what they want it to say.
Upon their consent, the letter will be mailed, perhaps as soon as the end of next week, Winsatt said. The council won’t have to take a formal vote on the letter before it’s sent, he said.
Efforts to enforce town code provisions pertaining to property maintenance have been stepped up in recent months.
In July, Clarke noticed 24 inoperative cars and trucks on various properties. Some owners corrected their violations — such as by covering vehicles or having them licensed and/or inspected — after he contacted them.
However, 15 vehicles remained out of service as of last week, Clarke told the council.
He has initiated legal actions against three vehicle owners, a report in the council’s agenda packet showed.
Town Code Section 90.13 generally prohibits inoperative vehicles from being kept outdoors unless they are shielded or screened from public view. In that case, only one can be kept outside a building or other enclosed structure. It must be shielded by an automobile cover.
Officials emphasized that doesn’t mean a tarpaulin. Rather, it means something specifically made to cover an entire vehicle.
The code defines “inoperable motor vehicle” as one that:
Is not in operating condition,
Displays neither valid license plates nor a valid inspection decal, and/or
Is disassembled, its tires and wheels, engine or other essential parts having been removed for 60 days or longer.
Violators may face a civil penalty of $100 for an initial summons and $250 for each summons thereafter, according to the code.
After being notified of violations, owners must be given sufficient time to bring the vehicles up to code standards or get rid of them.
If the owners don’t comply, the town can remove the vehicles from their properties and bill them for the expense, the code reads.
Hall said seven days should be sufficient notice. Based on advice from the town’s attorney, though, the letter will give vehicle owners 14 days to rectify violations. Winsatt said that is standard practice among localities in Virginia.
Councilman Floyd Hudson asked whether it would be appropriate to simply put a notice regarding the inoperative vehicle rules in the town’s newsletter.
“People don’t read the newsletter,” Hall said. They need something they can pull out of an envelope to get their attention, he said.
Clarke said he’s mailed people violation notices that they claimed they didn’t see.
Still, he agreed to write the letter and forward it to Winsatt.
As far as the exact wording, “we’ll just tell them (property owners) how it is,” Clarke added, referring to what the code stipulates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.