BOYCE — Got a worn-out television set or refrigerator you don’t know where to take?
Boyce is making it easy for residents to get rid of such items as part of its Clean-Up Day on May 11.
The date is a Tuesday, which is Boyce’s regular garbage pickup day. But to encourage residents to get rid of unwanted larger items that usually aren’t picked up, the town has made arrangements with its solid waste collection contractor to haul away those items, too.
There will be a fee for some items, though, and it must be paid in advance.
No fee will be charged for furniture and appliances such as refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines and clothes dryers. The fee for a console TV will be $20; for newer sets, it will be only $10. The charge to get rid of a computer monitor will be $10. Disposing of an uninterrupted power supply — a car battery, for example — will cost $5.
Those fees are what the Frederick County Landfill charges to take the items, said Town Manager David Winsatt. Basically, you pay the town, which then pays the waste company, which then pays the landfill.
Fees are payable at the Town Hall on East Main Street. Upon forking over the money, the homeowner will receive a sticker to affix to the item being discarded, so the waste hauler will know the price has been paid.
No yard waste (such as piles of brush or grass clippings), hazardous materials, tires, lawn equipment or gasoline-powered engines will be collected.
All bulky items should be placed at the curbside, along with regular garbage, by 7 a.m. May 11.
Boyce traditionally has held Clean-Up Days in the spring and fall. The practice was suspended last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone was at home,” Winsatt said, “and they were cleaning out” their closets, basements and attics, basically because they had nothing else to do. As a result, a lot of trash was going into the landfill, which requested that large amounts of garbage not be brought, he said to his understanding.
With the pandemic subsiding, the landfill is “open enough now that we can do it again,” he said, referring to a Clean-Up Day.
Generally, town rules allow each household or business to put a large garbage container (up to 95 gallons) plus an additional three bags of trash at the curb for Tuesday pickups. Garbage cannot be placed curbside before 3 p.m. on Mondays.
Recyclable materials — soft drink cans and bottles, plastic jugs and old newspapers, for instance — are not collected separately. They must be discarded as part of the regular waste stream.
