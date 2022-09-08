BOYCE — Town officials hope imposing stiffer penalties for certain code violations will encourage people to take the rules more seriously.
A public hearing on a proposed updated list of fines is scheduled for Boyce Town Council’s next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Town Hall.
Many penalties currently outlined in the town code are general, based on state code provisions, according to Town Manager David Winsatt.
For example, the code reads that for most parking violations, a person “shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor and subject to a fine of not more than $50.” Class 4 fines can range up to $250, though.
The updated list sets a $100 fine for parking on a street in a way that blocks traffic, parking on a sidewalk, parking in a “no parking” zone and parking an inoperable vehicle in a public thoroughfare. An inoperable vehicle basically is one lacking a valid license plate and/or inspection sticker.
Parking in spaces reserved for people with disabilities without displaying the proper placard or license plate would result in a $250 fine. Presently, a fine of between $100 and $500 can be levied.
A $500 fine would be imposed on a driver parking a vehicle within 15 feet of a fire hydrant. That violation, under state law, can be classified up to a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by a year in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.
Other proposed fines are $50 for open burning without a permit, $25 for holding a yard sale without a permit and $20 for not removing snow from the sidewalk in front of a home or business after a winter storm.
In recent months, the town has stepped up efforts to enforce code provisions. Winsatt said Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke is doing a good job of catching people who violate the rules.
However, some extremely low fines specified on citations aren’t enough to persuade some people to comply with the code, officials believe.
Current “ticket books” used by Clarke were “printed years and years and years ago,” said Winsatt. He doesn’t know exactly when.
They specify fines such as $50 for parking near a hydrant and $10 for parking violations, he said. So that’s what Boyce legally must charge.
Amid inflation, Virginia and many of its localities have raised their fines over the years.
“Ten dollars back then is no big deal now,” so people are willing to pay the fine, Winsatt continued. “It’s a little bitty amount of money” for them.
A town of roughly 750 residents, Boyce doesn’t have a police department. Therefore, it’s up to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to catch drivers breaking traffic laws in town.
Clarke, the code enforcement officer, has authority to cite vehicle owners for parking violations. Winsatt said he doesn’t yet know if sheriff’s deputies and state police troopers have that power.
