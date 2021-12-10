BOYCE — Only two organizations so far are seeking financial assistance through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the town received.
Boyce United Methodist Church and the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company have submitted formal applications. Town Manager David Winsatt said both are likely to be aided by the town.
However, newly-elected Mayor Zack Hudson told Boyce Town Council on Tuesday he wants the fire company to provide more information on its financial situation before any allocations are considered.
Boyce received $108,832.50 in ARPA funds for the current fiscal year. It will receive an equal amount during the next one, for a total of $217,665, according to Winsatt.
ARPA funds are intended to compensate localities for expenses incurred in controlling the spread of COVID-19 as well as economic problems they’ve suffered due to the pandemic.
Permitted uses for ARPA funds include providing assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofit organizations, as well as covering costs for local stormwater drainage system improvements.
Officials have indicated it would be easier for Boyce — with only about 600 residents — to make allocations directly to private entities than it would for places with larger populations.
Councilman Floyd Hudson was surprised that only two applications for ARPA funds were received.
"The town went above and beyond" trying to solicit applications, he said, "and these are all we've gotten."
Winsatt said the town hasn't stopped taking applications yet. But soon after the new year starts, the council intends to fully decide how Boyce's ARPA funds will be sent.
Floyd Hudson said the town has its own financial needs to consider. He didn't elaborate on those needs.
Boyce United Methodist is requesting $8,438.50. Most of that amount is estimated revenue lost during the pandemic while fewer parishioners were attending services and placing fewer tithes in the offering plates, the church's application shows.
The remainder is reimbursement for new equipment.
According to Treasurer William J. Fulton, the church bought two televisions to display scriptural readings and hymn lyrics for worshipers. Hymnals and bulletins were removed from the sanctuary to try and reduce the spread of germs.
The church also signed up for internet service, largely so people could participate in services from other places without potentially exposing themselves to the coronavirus, Fulton wrote in the application.
Bingo is the volunteer fire company's main fundraiser, Floyd Hudson pointed out.
A document that company submitted to the town indicates it had to cancel 31 of 103 bingo sessions scheduled in 2020. Although it generated $239,643 in revenue from the game during the year, the company estimated it lost $103,180 from the canceled events.
"They did not request a specific amount" of aid from the town, said Winsatt.
Zack Hudson said, though, he would like to see figures from 2018 and 2019 before the council considers the company's request.
In another matter, the council approved a $100 donation to the fire company for use of its social hall on Greenway Avenue for a community Christmas dinner on Dec. 18.
Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds made the motion, seconded by Councilwoman Carol Coffelt.
Coffelt is the wife of the fire company's chief, Lee Coffelt. Asked by The Winchester Star after the meeting whether she thought her motion and vote could be construed as a conflict of interest, she said she doesn't think so because she isn't on the fire company's board.
Winsatt agreed in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. He mentioned that both Hudsons have connections with the fire company, too. Therefore, it would be hard for the six-member council to take action on matters pertaining to the company if Coffelt and the Hudsons all abstain from voting, he said.
(0) comments
