BOYCE — Disregard what the bill says. Owners of real estate in Boyce must pay their 2019 taxes themselves.
Nobody will be paying for them. Yet they will get an extra month to fork over the money without late payment penalties being charged.
Boyce Town Council on Tuesday learned that real estate tax bills recently were sent out with the notation, “Do not pay this bill. Bill has been sent to lender company.”
Corrected bills were mailed to property owners who do not have an escrow account that pays taxes on a mortgaged house, said Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes.
Original tax bills also were sent out late, Hayes mentioned.
The problems stemmed from troubles with new computer equipment at the Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, she said.
Commissioner Donna Peake could not be reached Wednesday afternoon for comment on the problems.
Officially, taxes are due today. But considering the problems, “that, at this point, is not reasonable,” reads a statement on the town’s website.
Late fees are being waived until after Jan. 5. That only is fair to taxpayers affected by the problems, Hayes said.
In another money matter, the council learned that the town currently has $370,750.85 in its coffers.
That amount includes $65,396.66 in its savings account, $251,896.65 in its checking account and petty cash and $53,457.54 in certificates of deposit, according to Hayes.
The council also:
• Learned that an abandoned house on Crescent Street is ready to be demolished.
A contractor is ready to inspect the structure for asbestos, and required demolition permits have been obtained, Hayes said.
“By spring, we should have it down,” said Mayor Franklin Roberts.
Roberts was attending his last meeting, having been defeated in the Nov. 5 election. (See related story.)
• Learned that a recent rash of complaints about roaming dogs and other animals has subsided. Code Enforcement Officer Carl Nunes said he believes the decline is largely due to people keeping their pets indoors because of cold weather.
Nunes, a self-employed legal consultant who works for Boyce part-time, was hired by the council in October to replace former code enforcement officer Brian Donovan, who resigned last summer.
