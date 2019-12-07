BOYCE — Local officials are asking residents to help them determine where improvements to sidewalks and other roadside spaces used by pedestrians are most needed.
At the suggestion of Boyce Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Utterback, the Town Council will seek residents’ input during a meeting in early 2020. A date is not yet marked on the council’s calendar, but it will be after newly elected Mayor Richard Kibler and council members Floyd and Zach Hudson are seated in January.
In the meantime, residents can view a map on the town’s website, boyceva.net, to see 25 locations on Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340), Main Street and nearby where the town’s Sidewalk Committee has identified problems such as broken concrete, uneven surfaces, steepness and driveway gravel spilling into vehicle lanes.
Residents can click on red dots on the map to see what hazards at specific locations are. They also will be able to tell the council if they think improvements are needed elsewhere.
Greenway and Main are the two main routes through the Clarke County town of approximately 600 people. Most bad spots along Boyce’s sidewalks seem to be along those routes, said Franklin Roberts, the current mayor whose term ends on Dec. 31.
“They’re all really rough,” added Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes. She said that when she recently drove the routes to see sidewalk conditions for herself, she was surprised to see how many rough spots there are.
The Sidewalk Committee is comprised of Utterback, Kibler, Councilman Dennis Hall and two planners with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC), John Crockett and John Madera. The commission is one of 21 regional bodies established by the state to help member localities with matters such as land use and transportation planning.
Tuesday night, Utterback told the council that once the most urgently needed sidewalk improvements are determined, the town and the NSVRC can cooperate to try and find grants and other funding sources to pay for the work.
Earlier this year, the council considered purchasing property at the corner of Whiting and Old Chapel avenues to establish a town park. But it decided not to buy the land after a public hearing during which numerous people said they would rather the town spend its limited funds on improving utilities and infrastructure, including sidewalks. The committee later was formed in response to the residents’ comments.
No timeline for making any sidewalk improvements so far has been put forth.
