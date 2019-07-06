BOYCE — The town is without a code enforcement officer.
Brian Donovan recently resigned from the position after holding it for about two years, Boyce Town Council learned Tuesday night.
When asked why after the meeting, Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes answered forthright.
“He was tired of being bullied,” Hayes said, by residents who have said they “wanted him to enforce it (the code), but not really.”
Donovan could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. A home phone number for him could not be found online or through directory assistance.
The code enforcement officer enforces rules — and responds to complaints about — matters such as inoperative vehicles, overgrown properties and things being kept outside that should not be kept there, such as living room furniture or kitchen appliances. The officer is one of two employees of the town of approximately 600 residents. The manager is the other. Both are part-time workers.
Hayes said the town intends to start seeking to hire another code enforcement officer as soon as possible. However, the position has not yet been advertised, she said.
In the meantime, Hayes said she is not worried that the vacancy will entice residents to forego maintaining their properties well.
“We’re starting to see some things happen,” she said, in terms of people keeping up their yards and homes’ exteriors better. She credited that to information recently published in the town’s newsletter about rules in the code.
For instance, under code Section 90.13, only one inoperative vehicle can be kept on a lot. The vehicle must be in an enclosed structure or under an automobile cover so people cannot see it.
Section 90.11 requires all shrubbery and tree cuttings, weeds and high grass to be removed from a property within 10 days after a violation is discovered. In order to burn any yard waste, the property owner must get a permit.
Outside storage of appliances, inoperative machinery, vehicle parts, indoor furniture and firewood — unless the wood is stacked in open load-bearing racks — is prohibited under Section 90.35. The section pertains to items being kept in yards as well as on driveways, patios, decks and porches.
