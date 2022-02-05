BOYCE — Town Council decided on Tuesday to seek a lawyer’s help in determining the best way to collect delinquent taxes and deal with past-due accounts.
Current officials have admitted that the town erroneously sent delinquency notices to some of its customers. They’ve attributed the errors to bad bookkeeping practices by previous local officials.
Yet more than $20,000 deemed to be in arrears either remains unpaid, or taxpayers haven’t proven they don’t owe it, a report prepared for the council shows. Some of it has been on the books for years.
As of Tuesday, the town accounted for $3,851.91 in real estate taxes believed to be owed. Of that, $3,265.88 had been paid and $586.03 had been deemed not actually owed. But $6,076.55 remained unaccounted for, according to the report.
With personal property (vehicle) taxes, $12,598.17 had been accounted for, including $7,332.69 that had been paid and $5,265.48 deemed not actually owed. However, $14,313.71 hadn’t been accounted for, the report showed.
Boyce can use all the money it’s owed. With only about 600 residents and just a few businesses, the town has limited capacity to generate tax revenue.
As of Jan. 31, the town had total financial assets of $555,407.90, according to a balance sheet prepared by Treasurer Linda Bishop, one of its three part-time employees.
For months, Town Manager David Winsatt has been trying to collect the delinquent taxes and fix the errors in records. Councilman Floyd Hudson said that amid other responsibilities, Winsatt can’t continue doing that forever.
Councilman Dennis Hall indicated most attention should be given to collecting unpaid real estate taxes. He made a motion, which failed by a 4-2 vote, to give individuals 30 days to pay back taxes or face a lien on their property.
Winsatt questioned whether the amount of taxes that might be collected would be worth it based on the legal costs to file liens. He asserted, too, that some people might perceive it as unfair if a lien is placed on one property and not another.
Hudson suggested having the town’s attorney, David Griffin, specify in writing his recommendations for resolving issues pertaining to both delinquent real estate and personal property taxes. Mayor Zack Hudson indicated he agreed.
Floyd Hudson said, “this has to be resolved” and “it’s ridiculous” how long the collection efforts have been going on.
In another matter, the council learned from Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke that the number of long-term inoperable vehicles being kept at Boyce Service Center on South Greenway Avenue recently has “decreased substantially” to seven.
Boyce’s zoning ordinance allows inoperable vehicles to stay at a repair shop for up to a year.
Clarke said he’s given copies of the applicable rules to the business owner and “he is definitely working to clear out old vehicles.”
The council also reappointed Betty Brock to the Boyce Board of Zoning Appeals.
