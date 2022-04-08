BOYCE — Another local effort to encourage speeders to ease up on their gas pedals is underway.
Boyce Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pursue reducing the speed limit along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) from 35 mph to 25 mph.
However, a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) official questions whether the council legally can lower the limit on its own.
The town, which covers an area of less than a half square mile, maintains several streets it owns. However, U.S. 340 is owned and maintained by the state, even within the town’s boundaries.
David Griffin, the town’s part-time attorney, has “made it very clear to us” that the council has authority to reduce Greenway’s speed limit, said Councilman Floyd Hudson.
At a March 29 work session, Griffin told the council it can adopt an ordinance establishing a uniform 25 mph speed limit throughout Boyce after holding a public hearing, minutes of the meeting show.
The hearing tentatively is scheduled for the panel’s next regular meeting on May 3.
VDOT policy stipulates that in order for a speed limit on a state-maintained road to be lowered, a certified professional traffic engineer must study whether it’s needed and then agree that it is, said Ed Carter, resident engineer at the department’s regional office in Edinburg.
In a phone interview Thursday afternoon, Carter said that during the past several years, the General Assembly has considered various pieces of legislation regarding speed limits in localities.
But if the policy he cited has been changed, “we (the Edinburg office) have not been notified,” he said.
After learning of Carter’s remarks, Boyce Mayor Zack Hudson said he will have Town Manager David Winsatt contact both Carter and Griffin to discuss the matter.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are responsible for enforcing traffic laws in Boyce, which doesn’t have a police department. Because of those agencies’ staffing limitations, neither a sheriff’s deputy nor a state trooper is on regular patrol there, officials have said
Residents and council members alike frequently have complained about speeding vehicles.
Last April, the council levied a $200 fine for speeding along Greenway. The fine is assessed along with any other penalties that law enforcement officers impose on drivers caught speeding.
The town recently spent about $27,000 to install “radar signs” along Greenway at Boyce’s northern and southern boundaries, along Main Street at the western and eastern boundaries and at the town’s entrance on Old Chapel Avenue. The signs use electronic technology to detect and display the speeds of passing vehicles to try and get speeders to slow down.
In another matter, the council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to sell a video monitor and its stand to the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company for $364.30. Councilwoman Carol Coffelt abstained from the vote because her husband, Lee, is the company’s chief.
The monitor — which council members loosely referred to as a television — was purchased by former mayor Richard Kibler for video presentations during council meetings. In 2020, Kibler was accused by other council members of buying the monitor and several other items without permission, even though all of the items were intended for town use.
Coffelt said the council is welcome to come to the fire company to use the monitor, should the need ever arise.
