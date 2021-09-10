BOYCE — The Town Council on Tuesday didn’t choose the lowest bidder for two construction projects.
Instead, it selected the contractor that provided the most details as to how the work will be done.
One project involves painting the front of town hall on East Main Street and making minor repairs to help people enter and exit the building. The other involves paving East Crescent Street, repairing a pothole on Sharon Drive and installing two speed bumps on Whiting Avenue. Officials say the narrow avenue, which recently was made one-way, is prone to speeding vehicles.
In unanimous votes, Carroll Construction of Winchester was hired to do both projects.
Three bids for the town hall project were received. Carroll’s bid of $14,311 was the highest. H&W Construction of Winchester bid the least at $12,948.79. Dale L. Thompson of White Post submitted the middle bid of $13,980.
Meanwhile, four bids for the street work were obtained. The lowest, submitted by Albert M. Grady of White Post, was $13,475. The highest, received from RNJ Asphalt Paving of Front Royal, was $19,750. Between those were Carroll’s bid of $15,295 and WL Construction and Paving of Stephenson’s bid of $15,950.
Subsection 2.2-4302.1 of the Virginia Public Procurement Act, which is part of the state code, concerns the process of seeking competitive sealed bids. It reads that projects shall be awarded to “the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.”
Town Manager David Winsatt believes Carroll fits that description.
“When I get a very small description that’s not in detail,” Winsatt said, “I can’t hold them (the contractor) responsible for the work” done.
More details results in more accountability, he said.
When something is done, “you can check it off the list,” he added.
Winsatt said he thinks not selecting the lowest bidder for the projects won’t hurt Boyce’s ability to seek bids for future projects.
However, he has realized that he needs to put stronger wording in invitations for bids.
Invitations should say “all bids need to be in a very detailed format,” or something similar, said Winsatt. Otherwise, bidders may not see a need to explain how they would handle projects, he said.
It’s not yet determined how soon the projects will get started.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said that because Carroll was chosen for both projects, “we would appreciate” a reduction in price. But if the firm doesn’t give one, it won’t stop the projects from moving forward, he said.
Winsatt will consult with Carroll about exactly where the speed bumps should be installed on Whiting.
Locations are limited, he said, because the avenue has driveways and parking areas along it.
Council members indicated the bumps shouldn’t interfere with those.
The most practical locations may be on either side of the hill, Winsatt said.
