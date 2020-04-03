BOYCE — A site at the corner of Old Chapel and Whiting avenues that had been considered for the development of a new recreational park has been purchased for another purpose.
Alvin Poe has bought the land and wants to build two houses on it, according to Boyce Mayor Richard Kibler. Poe could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Before the houses can be built, the site must be subdivided.
The Boyce Planning Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the subdivision request at 7:30 p.m. today. Both the hearing and the meeting have been canceled because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Kibler said.
The commission's next meeting is set for the same time on April 27 at the Town Hall on East Main Street. Kibler said plans are to reschedule the hearing for that meeting.
He has not yet seen design plans for the houses, he mentioned.
Still, "I think they would be good" for Boyce, Kibler said of the houses, because they eventually would generate additional real estate tax revenue.
Developing a park was included in Boyce's comprehensive plan for future development for several years. To local officials knowledge, the Clarke County town of roughly 600 residents never has had one.
Nicholas Smart put the triangular-shaped parcel at the corner of Old Chapel and Whiting on the market for $75,000, according to town Recorder Ruth Hayes. Boyce Town Council considered buying the land to establish a park after other potential locations considered over the years were deemed unsuitable. A volunteer committee was formed to design the park, if the land was purchased, and explore potential amenities for it.
Last July, however, council members voted 2-1 not to buy the property. The decision was made after a heated, hour-long public hearing during which no residents — except for two on the committee — directly voiced support for a park. Opponents cited safety concerns and other more urgent needs for the town, such as sidewalk improvements.
A volunteer committee was formed to look into Boyce's sidewalk needs. It has determined that the town has three possible options to pay for repairing or replacing damaged segments of sidewalks: Obtaining a state grant to cover the full cost, obtaining a grant in which the state and town would share the cost, or the town fully paying for the work itself.
Committee Chairman Dennis Utterback is delving into those options further. He plans to make a report to the council during its next regular meeting, currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 7.
