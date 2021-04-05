BOYCE — The town is stepping up efforts to get residents and business owners to clean up unsightly properties and adhere to the municipal code.
David Clarke is Boyce's new code enforcement officer. He job is to enforce local zoning and subdivision ordinances, includes rules regarding inoperative vehicles and property maintenance. He has authority to take matters before a magistrate and/or the courts if necessary.
However, efforts will be made to work with property owners informally to resolve problems before taking them to court is considered, said Town Manager David Winsatt.
Since starting work about a month ago, Clarke has identified various code violations throughout the town, which has only about 600 residents and covers less than half of a square mile.
Clarke did not attend Boyce Town Council's work session earlier this week. Instead, he prepared a report about his findings that Winsatt discussed with council members.
According to the report, Clarke identified seven properties as being in severe need of better maintenance and/or needing to be cleaned up.
One of those properties is the former Boyce Colored School on South Greenway Avenue. Quoting from Clarke's report, Winsatt said the property owner obtained a demolition permit and the building now is being razed.
Among the other six properties, two have outbuildings with partially missing roofs, two have piles of construction materials yet there is no evidence of construction going on and/or a building permit being issued, and two are business properties with large numbers of materials stored in the open without being covered or screened from view, the report shows. It does not identify those properties or their owners.
One unlicensed business was discovered. Its owner and specific location were not identified. Winsatt said, though, it was a restaurant operated in a home by someone apparently new to the area. Licensing, zoning and health inspection matters are being discussed with the owner, he said, noting the eatery is not currently operating.
Also, Clarke observed 15 vehicles having expired license tags, no tags, invalid state inspection stickers or no stickers.
"Most (tags and stickers) are simply a few months out of date," he wrote in the report. "In these cases, I am speaking with the owners when I can identify them to advise them" of the violations.
In the other cases, he will speak with the owners when he can determine who they are, he wrote.
When enforcing the code, "we're not going to throw people under the bus," so to speak, Winsatt said in a phone interview Friday morning. "It's better to be a neighbor and (try to) talk it out" first before proceeding with legal action, he said.
Clarke will document each violation he notices and his efforts to resolve them, said Winsatt.
"If we see it continues," he said, and conversations to resolve a violation seem not to be working, the town may pursue stronger enforcement measures.
An identification badge is being obtained through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for Clarke to wear. According to Winsatt, Clarke doesn't want to wear the metal badge that his predecessors wore because the code enforcement officer has no policing authority and he does not want people with whom he speaks to be confused.
Anyone wanting to report a potential code violation in Boyce is encouraged to call the Town Hall at 837-2901 or email Clarke at codeenforcer@boyceva.net.
Clarke is working 40 hours per month and being paid $15.70 per hour, Winsatt said. He is one of the town's three employees, along with the town manager and treasurer. All three are part-time positions.
(1) comment
"He job is to enforce local zoning..."
The Star obviously has an opening for a proof reader
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.