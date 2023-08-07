BOYCE — Anyone driving through Boyce Town Hall should take a right at the council desk and immediately proceed out the back door. Never mind the traffic signal, which isn't working.
We're being facetious, of course — don't damage the small, one-room building by driving into it. Besides, the aisle between the town administrator's desk and chairs for the audience at council meetings is simply too narrow for a vehicle to navigate.
But even someone crazy enough to try might be startled to see the signal sitting atop a file cabinet. Except at a house in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, maybe, one wouldn't expect to see traffic signals indoors.
The signal is one of two sets of lights that once flashed red and yellow above the intersection of Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and Main Street. The other sits on the floor between the audience seats and a wall.
Earlier this summer, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) took down the lights, which were mounted for more than 50 years, amid plans for stoplights to eventually be installed.
A rash of accidents that have occurred at the intersections in recent years prompted town officials to conclude the flashers confused drivers.
In their place, VDOT installed stop signs, with flashing red lights attached, at the Main Street approaches to the crossroads.
Are they working as intended? Who really knows? Boyce Volunteer Fire Company Chief Lee Coffelt recently told the Town Council about another accident — one with injuries — that occurred there in July.
VDOT gave the flashing lights to the town after disassembling them. Now, the council must decide what to do with them.
One option, according to Town Administrator Matt Hoff, is to sell the lights to raise money to help cover town needs.
Several people already have voiced interest in buying them, Hoff said, to own "a little bit of the history of the Town of Boyce."
The council also could figure out a way to display them for historical significance.
For the moment, people can stop by Mr. Hoff's neighborhood and examine the lights. Because traffic lights usually are high overhead, it's rare to have the opportunity to touch them, let alone see them up close.
Town officials recently haven't heard anything from VDOT about the stoplight plans, Hoff mentioned.
It will take a few years to put up those lights, traffic engineers have said. First, VDOT officials in Richmond must approve them. Then money will somehow have to be found to cover the estimated $600,000 cost.
