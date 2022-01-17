BOYCE — An eyesore is finally gone in Boyce, but town officials continue trying to get rid of others.
Multiple 55-gallon paint drums have been removed from a backyard at a residence on Main Street, Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke told Boyce Town Council during a recent meeting.
For months, the presence of the drums has frustrated council members. They have striven to improve the town's appearance by encouraging home and business owners to resolve violations of Boyce's property maintenance code.
The resident of the Main Street home was sent an official letter on Nov. 9, notifying him that the drums must go. Clarke later learned that the resident planned to move by the end of December and take the drums with him.
Those drums were removed by the last week of December, he said.
However, he and council members continue to try and eradicate other violations, including inoperable/unregistered vehicles at various locations.
According to a report that Clarke prepared for the council, piles of topsoil and some fence boards are being kept on a vacant property. The document doesn't mention the location.
"While the property is fenced and does not have a structure," Clarke wrote, "the owner was notified on Dec. 13 that he cannot store construction materials there."
Another unidentified property has a structure with a partially missing roof. One side of the structure is covered in ivy, Clarke said.
The structure's owner was sent a letter notifying him of the violations. Clarke said he's awaiting a response.
In another matter, Town Manager David Winsatt told the council that a new snow removal contractor did a good job following a recent winter storm.
A Cut Above Landscaping & Lawn Care LLC of Winchester was hired in December to remove snow along streets which the town is responsible for maintaining. The firm is being paid $145 per hour for its services plus $275 per ton for salt used.
Winsatt said the firm had to put down salt following the storm because of "extreme icing." He heard no complaints afterward about how the streets were treated, he said.
He couldn't be reached for comment Monday afternoon on the condition of Boyce's streets following Sunday's storm.
Also, the council has announced winners from its recent holiday decorating contest.
First place, a $100 prize, went to Whitney Maddox of 104 W. Crescent St. Second place, $75, went to Silvia Marshall of 127 W. Crescent St. Third place, $50, went to Floyd and Terri Hudson of 13 E. Main St.
Maddox and Floyd Hudson, who are council members, gave their prize money back to the town for inclusion in its special events fund.
Winners were selected by about 50 people who attended the town's holiday potluck dinner on Dec. 18 at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department's social hall.
