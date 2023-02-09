BOYCE — Town Council isn't finished trying to permanently lower the speed limit along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) within the town limits in hopes of preventing serious accidents.
The issue came up again during Tuesday night's council meeting.
Last spring, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) quickly replaced 25 mph signs that the town installed with 35 mph signs. That's the limit that has been posted along the avenue for years.
VDOT, irked by the town's action, claimed the council lacked authority under the state code to reduce the speed limit. U.S. 340, including the strip through Boyce, is owned and maintained by the state.
The council, meanwhile, insisted their part-time attorney, David Griffin, believes the town had the right. That assertion was repeated Tuesday night.
Griffin should know, Councilman Floyd Hudson reasoned — he's the lawyer for more than one town.
Council members plan to discuss the issue with Griffin again during the panel's Feb. 28 work session. They hope to get a VDOT official to attend, too.
"Let them hash it out," said Floyd Hudson.
Mayor Zack Hudson mentioned that Ed Carter, the top engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg, hasn't returned his recent emails.
"Ed Carter has told this council that VDOT's goal is to get people from point A to point B as quickly ... as possible," Floyd Hudson said.
"We don't want to alienate VDOT," he said. But if something isn't done to slow traffic at Greenway's intersection with Main Street (Route 723), "we're going to be dealing with a catastrophe" there eventually.
"My goal this year," the councilman continued, "is to do whatever we can at that intersection."
The crossroads — with two lanes approaching on either side — is the busiest in Boyce, population about 700.
"It's probably one of the worst in the county," said Bev McKay, White Post District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. Boyce is within his district.
Several serious accidents occurred at or near the intersection last year in which people were transported to a hospital. None resulted in fatalities, though.
Floyd Hudson said he asked Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold, who is involved with the John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company, how often the company has had to use the "jaws of life" at accidents at the intersection of U.S. 340 (Buckmarsh Street) and Main Street (Va. 7 Business). That's Berryville's busiest intersection.
Arnold told him never, said Floyd Hudson, who added that the extrication device has been used several times at the Boyce intersection.
Tuesday night's discussion arose after McKay, speaking from the floor, summarized VDOT's recent study of traffic concerns in Millwood, an unincorporated community just a few miles from Boyce.
"I feel like the citizens of the village of Millwood were given more options by VDOT" for dealing with problems there, Floyd Hudson said, "... than they (the Department of Transportation) ever gave the Town of Boyce."
He said, however, that he agreed with a point that a VDOT official made at a village meeting: "You need to enforce the speed limits posted."
Boyce doesn't have a police department. So traffic law enforcement there is the responsibility of the Clarke County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police. Because of those agencies' staffing constraints, a deputy or a trooper isn't always on patrol in the town.
Even if a driver is ticketed in Boyce, if the person is traveling slow, perhaps 27 mph in a 25 mph zone, "you know how that's going to end up in court," McKay said — the judge is going to toss it out.
Another matter discussed was safety around Boyce Elementary School on Main Street. Floyd Hudson said a crossing guard is stationed outside the school when students are arriving and departing, yet one isn't at the Greenway/Main intersection nearby. He said traffic gets backed up at the intersection each afternoon when school lets out.
Whitney Maddox, the council's recorder, said she wants Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop to attend the Feb. 28 work session and comment on whether a guard can be placed at the intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.