BOYCE — The town must correct an error on a new bank account.
A capital improvements account — separate from the town’s other accounts — recently was opened with $160,000 reserved for that purpose. Boyce Town Council wanted the account to be established before officials start developing plans for sidewalk repairs and street improvements.
Town Manager David Winsatt and Treasurer Tammy Blake were made the account’s signatories. However, the council realized Tuesday night that Winsatt isn’t authorized to access the money.
Town code states that only the treasurer, mayor and recorder can be signatories.
Yet the recorder, who is much like a vice mayor, never has received access to town accounts, Winsatt said.
The council decided to use Mayor Richard Kibler as a signatory along with Blake.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said Winsatt is authorized to spend up to $7,500 on town business without the council’s approval.
“But the mayor and treasurer (must) sign the checks,” Hudson said.
“It’s part of the checks-and-balances” system set up to try and ensure no one local official has too much authority, Winsatt said.
In another matter, a credit card processing machine that Kibler recently bought for town hall without council’s authorization hasn’t been returned yet.
A United Parcel Service shipping label necessary for the return hasn’t come in, Winsatt said.
Kibler has said he purchased the $399 processor to help modernize how the town accepts payments for taxes and fees. Boyce has about 600 residents.
Following a heated discussion during its Aug. 4 meeting, the council directed Kibler to return the machine. Council members said he didn’t have authority to make the purchase.
Kibler brought up the issue again at Tuesday night’s council meeting, saying he thought the machine had been included in the current fiscal year’s town budget.
“Why are we discussing this?” Councilman Dennis Hall asked, as council had already instructed Kibler to return the processor.
Hudson said if more people show interest in paying their bills with credit cards, the council can revisit the issue of buying a processing machine at that time.
“I feel very sad that you all feel this way,” Kibler said of having to return it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.