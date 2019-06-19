BOYCE — Town officials plan to get tough with residents whose properties look unattractive because they keep junked cars, worn-out appliances and other unsightly things outdoors.
At a recent Boyce Town Council meeting, they indicated that problems with outdoor storage and inoperative vehicles are getting out of hand.
Because of limited resources, code violations currently are being addressed only when someone makes complaints about them, according to Town Manager Ruth Hayes.
The Clarke County town of roughly 600 residents has only two employees, Hayes and Donovan, and both work part-time.
Donovan is developing a comprehensive report of ongoing violations that will be presented to the council.
“We really do need to crack down on these things,” said Councilman Dennis Hall, so Boyce “will not be a trash dump.”
Under town code Section 90.13, only one inoperative vehicle may be kept on a lot, and it must be in a fully-enclosed structure or screened from public view by an automobile cover. The cover must be in good shape and fully prevent the vehicle from being seen.
An inoperative vehicle is defined as one that doesn’t work because of mechanical problems, is partially disassembled or has no valid license plates or inspection decal. When owners refuse to remove or screen such vehicles, the town can remove and dispose of them and bill the owners for the cost, the code shows.
Outside storage is prohibited in residential areas in yards or driveways, or on patios, decks or porches, because it’s unsightly and could pose public health and safety problems, according to Hayes.
Code section 90.35 refers to items such as appliances, indoor-type furniture, inoperable or abandoned machinery, vehicle parts and tires, construction materials and firewood — unless it’s stacked in open load-bearing racks — being kept outdoors.
Any outdoor storage must be in a permanent accessory structure, or in a rear or side yard, the code shows.
Town officials also are reminding residents that mowed grass piled in streets can be a danger for motorists and cause storm drains to clog. Yet it is not a punishable code violation in Boyce, as it is in many localities.
Code Section 90.11 requires a property owner to remove all yard waste and debris within 10 days of being cited for a violation. That includes grass as well as weeds, shrubbery and tree clippings and garbage.
Any burning of yard waste or garbage requires a permit from the town. It also must comply with state fire regulations.
