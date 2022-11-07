BOYCE — The main route through Boyce will be spruced up in time for the holiday season.
Flags will be installed on utility poles along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) near the Main Street intersection.
Tuesday night, Boyce Town Council voted unanimously to buy eight United States flags and eight holiday-themed flags, plus the poles and other hardware necessary to mount them.
In October, the council voted to appropriate up to $2,000 from its events fund to purchase the gear.
Flags will be approximately 3 feet by 5 feet in size.
"All of them will be American-made," noted Mayor Zack Hudson.
Councilman Dennis Hall previously said he doesn't want to see foreign-made U.S. flags hanging in Boyce. He considers it unpatriotic.
The seasonal flags will bear messages such as "Happy Holidays" and/or "Season's Greetings" to be inclusive of all faiths, according to Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds.
U.S. flags are to be displayed outside the holiday season.
Boyce Volunteer Fire Company Chief Lee Coffelt pledged his company's assistance in installing the flags and their equipment.
Plans are for the holiday flags to be up by Dec. 17. That's when the town, from 5-8 p.m., will host a community potluck dinner and cookie exchange at the fire company's social hall.
All residents are invited and encouraged to bring a homemade treat — such as a casserole, salad or dessert — of their choice. The town will spring for fried chicken.
"We want all of our neighbors to be present," said Councilman Floyd Hudson.
Clarke County Sheriff's Office deputies and Virginia State Police troopers on duty in the county that night also are invited to attend.
Winners of the town's annual Holiday Decorating Contest will be announced during the dinner.
Those interested in participating can decorate their homes' exteriors with lights, inflatables, nativity displays, wreaths, garland, ribbons or other adornments.
Contest entry forms will be in the town's November newsletter mailed to residents. The newsletter also will be posted online at boyceva.net.
In other matters, the council:
• Learned that the Virginia Department of Transportation has installed new white stripes along Greenway and a wheelchair ramp at the intersection with Main. Crosswalks will be installed later, the mayor said.
• Appointed resident Brian Orr to the Boyce Planning Commission to fill a vacancy. There was no discussion. Commission members had recommended that Orr be appointed.
• Learned that the fire company responded to six calls within the town limits in October. Of those, two were fire calls and four were ambulance calls. The biggest incident, Coffelt said, involved a domestic disturbance that spilled out into the street.
• Learned that the town's annual Christmas tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 outside the fire company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.