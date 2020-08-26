BOYCE — Town Council members say it’s time for the Boyce Planning Commission to start getting some work done.
Under state law, the commission is responsible for advising the council on how to decide rezoning cases and handle other land-use planning issues.
It’s not that commission members have been dragging their heels. Rather, there is a lot of work to be done in the next two years. That includes updating Boyce’s comprehensive plan — as required under the law — by the October 2022 deadline, according to Town Manager David Winsatt.
To get the commission going on the projects, “we need to put a fire under them,” said Councilman Floyd Hudson.
Winsatt on Wednesday sent an email to commission and council members outlining a proposed list of projects and a timetable. He said the commission will start discussing the list when it meets Monday night. But the council won’t actually consider approving the list until its meeting Tuesday night.
“The town council needs to give direction to the planning commission,” Hall said during the council’s agenda planning session earlier this week. “They’ve requested it.”
Commission members “need to know exactly what we’re looking for,” said Ruth Hayes, the council’s recorder. Then they should be given direction and a time frame in which to get the work done, she said.
“With specifics,” Hudson said, “they can be held accountable” for their progress or lack of it.
Topping the proposed list is developing a capital improvements plan. The timetable calls for it to be adopted by the council following a public hearing in February.
The plan should include sidewalk improvements, council members agree.
Sidewalks have been an issue since last summer when residents told the council they would prefer for the town, population about 600, to spend its limited money to repair the footpaths than to establish a small recreational park.
A map on the town’s website, boyceva.net, shows where sidewalk hazards have been identified. Many are along East and West Main streets.
Hudson said he believes at least some of Boyce’s sidewalks have been neglected over the years.
“We’ve got to fix some of the severely damaged sidewalks,” he said. “Someone’s going to break a leg” if they’re not repaired.
The town intends to use some of the $160,000 in a capital improvement fund toward sidewalk repairs.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has indicated it’s unlikely any state dollars would be made available anytime soon for that purpose.
Work on the comprehensive plan update would start during the second half of 2021, Winsatt’s proposal shows.
