BOYCE — Bids for sidewalk repairs, and maybe street improvements, will be obtained after town Treasurer Tammy Blake opens a bank account with $160,000 allocated for capital improvements.
Boyce Town Council, in a unanimous vote Tuesday night, gave Blake permission to establish the account, based on advice received from the town’s part-time attorney, David Griffin.
Blake said she plans to set up the account next week. Town Recorder Ruth Hayes said Blake will need a letter of authorization from the council to do so.
The Boyce Planning Commission will be responsible, as per a state code section, for developing a capital improvements program for the council to consider.
After the program is approved, money from the account can be appropriated toward improving sidewalks, said Councilman Floyd Hudson.
“We need to fix ... some of the critical ones first,” Hudson said.
Those include portions of sidewalks near the town hall on East Main Street, along Sharon Drive and near Boyce Methodist Church at the corner of East Crescent Street and Old Chapel Avenue, Mayor Richard Kibler has said.
Blake said the town could go ahead and get estimates for repairs deemed most urgent. Other officials indicated they would prefer for the account to be set up first.
Hudson added that potholes along East Crescent need to be fixed urgently, too.
In another matter, the town’s code enforcement officer position remains vacant.
Carlos Nunes recently resigned after holding the job since last fall.
The officer also enforces the local zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules regarding inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. When necessary, the officer takes code and ordinance violations before a magistrate and/or the courts.
The officer has no law-enforcement powers, such as being able to carry a weapon or arrest people. Law enforcement in Boyce is the responsibility of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
Nunes worked 40 hours per month. Amid the recent hirings of other employees, council members have said they intend for the new officer to work only 10 hours monthly. However, Councilman Dennis Hall suggested allowing the officer to work 15 hours during the summer because that is when most violations seem to occur.
Town Manager David Winsatt will prepare a job description for the council to consider and then advertise.
Winsatt said six people already have informally expressed interest in the job.
Also Tuesday night, Winsatt told the council he mentioned to property owners in the Boyce Crossing subdivision the need to clean up along Old Chapel, including removing poison ivy and dead trees. He urged them to get advice from their homeowners association (HOA) on how to make the cleanups.
The Virginia Department of Transportation told him the trees are not within its rights of way, he said.
Winsatt added he is working with the HOA and the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority to gain better access to the easement trail from East Main Street to Grand Oaks Drive by cleaning up the entrance on Main and possibly installing a ramp on Grand Oaks.
