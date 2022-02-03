BOYCE — The town is getting tough with those who don't clear public sidewalks outside their homes and businesses after winter storms, or don't at least try.
Property owners will be billed after the town gets someone to do the work for them, Boyce Town Council decided Tuesday night.
Town code Subsection 90.15 requires owners or occupants to remove snow and ice on sidewalks abutting their properties within the first eight hours of daylight after precipitation quits falling. If ice is too packed to remove without damaging concrete, some type of "environmentally friendly material" must be applied to the sidewalk to make it safe for people to walk on. Sawdust and ashes are examples.
A week after the mid-January storm, however, fewer than half of the sidewalks adjoining properties had been cleared, Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke told the council. The situation involved roughly 45 properties, he said, including those of the town's "three largest institutional landowners" — the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, Boyce Elementary School and Boyce Baptist Church.
Lee Coffelt, the fire company's chief, said firefighters instead had to focus their attention on removing snow piled in front of the company by a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor clearing local streets.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said the sidewalk in front of the school remained "completely covered" seven days after the storm. While passing by one day, he said, he saw a student walking down the center of the driveway, apparently because the child was unable to use the sidewalk.
"This is the first that I'm hearing about any issue with the Boyce sidewalk," Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said on Wednesday, responding to an email from The Winchester Star.
Bishop said the school division's maintenance department is responsible for working with its custodial contractor to clear sidewalks and parking lots during inclement weather.
"These dedicated individuals work tirelessly, including weekends and holidays, to make sure our grounds remain clear of snow, ice or any other debris," he said.
"If the sidewalk was not cleared, it was certainly an oversight on our part, and we will make sure it does not happen again," Bishop added.
Boyce Baptist Church's office phone wasn't answered Wednesday afternoon.
Unlike most towns and cities, Boyce doesn't have a public works department to handle street and sidewalk needs. It has only about 600 residents and, therefore, limited tax revenue.
Effective with the next winter storm, a town official will personally deliver code violation notices to those who fail to clear the sidewalks in front of, or beside, their homes and businesses within the specified time. If the sidewalks remain treacherous 24 hours later, the work will be done for them, and the property owner will get a bill.
Clarke will be responsible for delivering the notices. But he lives in Frederick County. If slick roads prevent him from traveling to Boyce soon after a winter storm, Winsatt will assume that duty.
Winsatt said some local Boy Scouts have agreed to shovel sidewalks. The town will pay whatever they charge and then seek reimbursement from the rule-breakers, he said.
The code enables the town to cite violators with a Class 4 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $250. Officials didn't rule that out eventually for sidewalk infringements, but they indicated they want to see how effective the bills are first.
"Some people may be glad to have someone shovel their snow for them" and then pay the cost, Clarke said. "Some won't be."
A Winchester firm removes snow and ice from roads and streets in Boyce which the town is responsible for maintaining.
As for the sidewalks, Clarke said he won't harp on property owners who don't clear sidewalks when it's not really necessarily. An example, he said, is when only about a half-inch of snow has collected.
But "if it's deep enough that we have to have people come plow the streets," he said, property owners or occupants "need to clear the sidewalks."
