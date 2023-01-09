BOYCE — Owe the town back taxes? You'd better pay up pronto.
Boyce officials are getting tough with residents having delinquent tax bills. Those who don't fully pay what they owe within 30 days risk having liens placed against their properties or not being able to do business with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The latter means, for instance, being unable to get a driver's license renewed or register a vehicle.
Warning letters were to be mailed to delinquent taxpayers on Friday.
Taxes were due on Dec. 5.
According to a report prepared for Boyce Town Council, residents currently owe a total of $24,841.32 in overdue taxes on real estate and/or cars and trucks — what officials consider "personal property."
Officials consider that a significant amount for a town with a population of roughly 750.
Town Manager David Winsatt recently told the council he was shocked when he did the tally.
Tax collections are necessary for the town to be able to continue services such as garbage collection, or at least "keep things running like they're supposed to" operate, Winsatt said.
Of the total amount owed, only about $1,670 is real estate taxes. The rest — more than $23,171 — is personal property taxes.
For the 2022 tax cycle, 22 residents owe a total of $1,234.48 on real estate, plus 129 owe a combined $18,001.87 on vehicles, the report showed.
But the tally goes back three years.
For tax year 2021, six people owe a total of $359.08 on real estate. Twenty-eight owe a total of $4,492.40 on personal property.
And, for the 2020 tax cycle, one person still owes $76.41 in real estate taxes, while nine people continue owing a total of $677.08 on their vehicles.
Those sums include not just actual amounts of taxes owed, but also interest and penalties.
When people don't pay what they owe, ultimately "there's an exponential increase in what is owed" because of the extra charges, Winsatt mentioned.
Already, the town has placed liens on five properties and so-called "DMV stops" on 25 people for debts owed from previous years, the report showed.
Winsatt encourages anyone who can't immediately afford to pay all of what they owe to call him at 540-837-2901. He said the town is willing to work out payment plans for them.
In other matters from the recent council meeting:
• As of Dec. 31, the town had a total of $664,741.26 in financial assets.
That figure included $270,513.21 in its checking account, $166,118.81 in its capital improvement fund, $159,202.95 in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, $65,519.13 in its savings account, $3,192.60 in an account to cover costs for special events and $194.56 in petty cash, according to Treasurer Rachel Bedell.
• Winsatt was directed to start talking with the owner of 25 E. Main St. about the possibility of the town either buying the land or trading part of the adjacent Town Hall property for it.
Officials have expressed interest in constructing a shelter for special events behind or next to the municipal building.
• Winsatt mentioned that the seats of Mayor Zack Hudson and council members Floyd Hudson and Berkeley Reynolds will be up for grabs in the Nov. 7 election.
None of the three have announced re-election bids yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.