BOYCE — Boyce won’t have a town manager anymore.
A town administrator instead will be hired to oversee the two other municipal employees and regular town business, Boyce Town Council decided Tuesday night.
Within local government, a manager typically has more ability to make independent decisions than an administrator. That’s based on designated responsibilities and how much involvement the body for which the person works — a town council, for example — takes in day-to-day operations.
At its monthly work session, the council decided on the new title during a lengthy discussion about duties of the job and how it will be advertised.
David Winsatt has been the town manager for approximately three years. He took the job after retiring as assistant manager of the Hobby Lobby store in Winchester. However, he previously served as Boyce’s town clerk for about a year in the mid-1990s, when the position was called that.
Town Recorder Whitney Maddox said someone has expressed interest in the job to her. But nobody has formally applied for it yet.
And, April 7 is fast approaching, although Winsatt has said he’s willing to help train someone after his last official day.
“There is someone out there, I know,” who would be willing and able to do the job, Councilwoman Carol Coffelt said.
A one-paragraph job description already was posted on Clarke County’s Facebook page. Tuesday night, council members reviewed a proposed 2½-page job description for advertising through other means.
The description, written by previous council members, asserts that the manager “performs complex executive and administrative duties and coordinates those procedures and functions necessary for the operation of the business of the town through subordinate employees.” It details more than a page of “general duties,” such as managing “employees in all town departments” and being “responsible for the overall direction, coordination and evaluation of these departments.”
Also, it asserts that the manager needs “comprehensive knowledge of the principles and practices of public administration ... municipal finance practices ... (and) laws, ordinances and regulations underlying a municipal corporation.”
Boyce, population 749, currently has only three employees — the manager, treasurer and code enforcement officer, all of whom are part-time. It has no police department. Water/sewer service is the Clarke County Sanitary Authority’s responsibility. Assistance in handling land-use matters, such as rezoning requests, is provided by the county’s planning and zoning department.
The town manager’s tasks include accepting bill payments, answering the phone at Town Hall and responding to residents’ inquiries. They also include overseeing infrastructure matters such as street lights and sidewalks, according to Councilman Floyd Hudson.
For what the position entails, the established description is “incredibly wordy,” said Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds. “Some of the language used blows some of the responsibilities out of proportion.”
“It sounds like a job that pays $200,000 a year,” Hudson said.
Salary is negotiable, but Winsatt is earning between $18,000 and $19,000 annually.
Clearly, this isn’t a job that a professional manager of a larger town, city or county would consider, and council members recognize that. Rather, it’s a job necessitating some type of administrative or office managerial experience.
Perhaps the term “manager” and the already-advertised expectation that an applicant should have a “bachelor’s degree in public administration or related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience” has been scaring people off, council members wondered.
“I don’t know if ... we need a Harvard grad,” Hudson said, to handle the duties.
Council members decided the ad should read simply, “Experience in local government is preferred.”
“We’ll take the whole education thing out and see who bites,” Maddox said.
The ideas of changing the position’s title and simplifying the expectations then came up.
“You may attract more fish (applicants) with a different title and different job duties,” said Hudson.
Although the wording of the ad has been decided on, the council decided to suspend advertising until it decides upon a formal description of the administrator’s job in the next few weeks.
Several council members indicated they can handle some of the responsibilities until an administrator is hired.
Interested in the job? Send a cover letter and resume by email to boyceva@verizon.net or regular mail to the Town of Boyce, P.O. Box 209, Boyce, VA 22620.
