BOYCE — The Town Council is abandoning the idea of hiring a police officer to patrol this community of roughly 600 residents, deeming it too costly.
The four members who attended Tuesday night’s council meeting voted unanimously to advertise the vacant code enforcement officer’s position instead. However, it will be advertised only if nobody who already has expressed interest in the job is found to be suitable for it.
Consider this: The starting salary for Winchester Police Department officers is $41,496, according to the department’s website. That’s approximately 29% of Boyce’s budget of $142,240 for the current fiscal year.
Add to that necessary expenses such as insurance, a gun, uniforms, a patrol car and gasoline and “there’s no way in the world we could acquire a police officer,” Councilman Dennis Hall said.
“It’s disappointing to me that we’re in no financial position” to hire one, added Councilman Floyd Hudson.
The town had $395,567.90 in assets as of Nov. 30, financial documents show. Of that amount, $394,761.26 — approximately 98% — were financial assets, including a capital improvement fund, special events account, checking account and savings account as well as certificates of deposit and petty cash.
Boyce has three municipal positions: Town manager, treasurer and code enforcement officer. Each of the jobs is part-time, and the people holding them work only a few hours each week.
“You can’t really hire a (professional) cop to work for an hour” or two a week, Town Manager David Winsatt chuckled in an interview after Tuesday night’s meeting.
Earlier this fall, council members began discussing whether to hire a police officer following a rash of complaints about speeding in Boyce.
According to Hall, speeding seems to be a problem mostly on the town’s two major routes, Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and Main Street, and “cut-through” residential streets such as Old Chapel and Whiting avenues.
Carlos Nunes, the previous code enforcement officer, resigned during the summer after roughly a year on the job.
The officer’s duties include enforcing the zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules regarding inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. When necessary, the officer takes the matters before a magistrate and/or the courts. Yet the officer has no law-enforcement powers, such as being able to carry a weapon or arrest people.
Hudson said the town has matters that a code enforcement officer needs to address, such as inoperative vehicles parked along East Crescent Street.
Six or seven people already have sought information about the job, Winsatt said. He indicated they will be considered first, before advertising is pursued.
For now, Boyce will continue receiving law-enforcement protection from the Virginia State Police and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. With limited numbers of officers having various places to patrol, though, those two agencies cannot have a presence in Boyce around the clock, town officials acknowledge.
Along with Hall and Hudson, Mayor Richard Kibler and Councilman Zack Hudson attended the meeting. Recorder Ruth Hayes and Councilwoman Whitney Maddox were absent.
