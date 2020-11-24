BOYCE — Those who live or work at local homes and businesses adorned for the holiday season could receive a cash award for their decorating talents.
Boyce is holding its first-ever Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest. Town Manager David Winsatt said the contest is intended to help create a sense of community within the Clarke County town, population about 600.
An entry form is available on the town’s website, boyceva.net. Entries can be submitted electronically, or the form can be printed, filled out and brought or mailed to the town hall at 23 E. Main St., Boyce, VA 22620. Entries must be received by 1 p.m. Dec. 11.
There is no entry fee.
Participants can decorate the exteriors and grounds of their homes and businesses with any type of holiday trimming. Examples include lights, blow molds, inflatables, nativity displays, wreaths, garlands, bows and ribbons.
Entries will be judged on their overall appearance, as well as their creativity and originality.
Contest winners will be chosen by a panel of judges selected by Mayor Richard Kibler and who live outside of Boyce.
As of Monday afternoon, Kibler hadn’t yet determined the judges.
Judges will visit homes between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13. They will judge only the decorations they can see from the street. No interior decorations will be examined.
The first-place winner will receive $100. Second place will earn the winner $75, and third-place winner will get $50. Four honorable mention certificates also will be awarded.
Prize money is from a private donation made to the town. No public funds are being used for the contest, officials said.
Winners will be notified either by phone or email following the judging. Prizes and certificates will be awarded during a ceremony at town hall at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Names and addresses of winners also will be announced publicly beginning Dec. 15.
“We’ve already got a couple of people” who have expressed intentions of participating in the contest, Winsatt said.
“It will be fun,” he said.
