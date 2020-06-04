BOYCE — Nobody spoke Tuesday night during a public hearing on Boyce’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
Concerned that the town hall on East Main Street would be too small to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, Boyce Town Council held the hearing in the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company’s social hall on Greenway Avenue. Only two members of the general public showed up, though, and neither chose to speak about the spending plan.
Another hearing has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 11 after Town Recorder Ruth Hayes expressed concern that Tuesday night’s hearing may not have been advertised in a way that meets state requirements.
Under state law, the council cannot adopt a final budget until at least seven days after a hearing is held. The council also slated a special meeting for 6 p.m. June 18 to consider adoption.
The fiscal 2021 budget proposal is balanced with expenditures and revenues both totaling $142,240. That is up from $124,100 in anticipated expenses covered by the current year’s budget. According to Hayes, the increase largely covers the hiring of a new town manager and treasurer.
A story in The Winchester Star on Tuesday reported anticipated expenses for the current year totaling $125,100, based on earlier information provided by the town. A final budget proposal with updated figures was distributed during Tuesday night’s meeting. Hayes, who has been serving as acting treasurer, finished preparing the final document Monday afternoon.
Other information distributed at the meeting showed the town is negotiating with Carl McClellan Jr. to be the town manager and Tammy Blake to be the treasurer. Because they have not yet been officially hired, council members declined to provide information about their professional backgrounds.
Background checks currently are being done on McClellan and Blake, said Mayor Richard Kibler.
Plans are for the new employees to start working effective July 1 or soon thereafter.
“The sooner they get on board ... the better for the town,” said Councilman Floyd Hudson.
The annual salary for the town manager is budgeted at $21,840, and the treasurer’s salary is budgeted at $6,120. Both will be part-time positions, as the town of roughly 600 residents has limited financial assets.
Those assets currently total $418,811.60. That includes $65,434.85 in the town’s savings account, $299,204.34 in its checking account and $54,172.41 in certificates of deposit, Hayes reported.
Hayes doubled as Boyce’s elected recorder, a role similar to that of a vice mayor, and hired manager until recently when she resigned as manager to accept a full-time job at a church. Treasurer duties were part of the manager’s job, but the council decided to separate the duties out of concern for complying with Virginia local government laws.
Some council members indicated they think that previous councils were a little lax in complying with the laws.
The budget proposal contains $10,000 to pay for a comprehensive audit of town finances. That expense was not part of the past two fiscal years’ budgets.
“We haven’t had one done” in a long time, Hayes said.
The spending plan reduces the line-item for street maintenance and signs from $5,500 to $500. However, it shows that so far in the current fiscal year, only $260.42 has been spent in that category.
Hayes mentioned the town has $160,000 in a capital improvement fund that can be used toward street and sidewalk improvements.
The council has expressed interest in buying a so-called electronic “radar sign” — like ones that have been installed in Berryville — largely to monitor traffic speeds along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340). Money in the fund could be used toward the purchase, Hayes said.
Although the final budget document was not completed until Monday, much of the budgeting was done last week during a council work session that lasted five hours, according to Kibler.
It was “very pleasant, with no fighting” among council members, he quipped.
Councilmen Zack Hudson and Dennis Hall were at Tuesday night’s meeting along with Kibler, Hayes and Floyd Hudson. Councilwoman Carol Everly was not present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.