BOYCE — Lead foots, it's time to let up off the pedal when driving through Boyce.
Five new electronic radar signs have arrived and will be installed "as soon as the weather improves," said Town Manager David Winsatt.
"They're in my office right now," he said.
Police-type radar affixed to the signs detects the speeds of passing vehicles. Speed displays either start flashing or turn red when drivers exceed posted speed limits. That's designed to encourage them to slow down.
Boyce Town Council members say speeding is a problem in the town of roughly 600 residents, which doesn't have a police department.
It's up to Clarke County Sheriff's Office deputies or Virginia State Police troopers passing through Boyce to nab speeders in Boyce. Neither law enforcement agency has a local office, so the presence of deputies and troopers in the town is limited.
Radar signs will be installed along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) at Boyce’s northern and southern boundaries, along Main Street at the western and eastern boundaries and at the town’s entrance on Old Chapel Avenue.
Officials estimated the signs would cost Boyce about $37,500. However, the town was able to purchase them for slightly less than $26,900, Winsatt said.
Winsatt informed council members that the signs had arrived during their recent monthly meeting.
