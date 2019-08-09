BOYCE — As its contract with an area company nears expiration, Boyce plans to advertise for garbage collection services.
Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes told the Town Council on Tuesday that Boyce’s contract with Evergreen Waste LLC of Winchester will run out in October. The council then voted unanimously to seek bidders for a new contract.
Officials are most interested in receiving proposals from firms that can collect recyclable materials.
Because it stopped collecting those materials in Boyce, “Evergreen is not really doing what we contracted with them to do,” Hayes said. The company’s contract included provisions for both recycling and trash collection, she said.
Many communities are having trouble retaining recycling services due to declines in the market for recyclable materials, Hayes mentioned. So “it doesn’t really look good for the town” in terms of being able to continue providing curbside collection of those materials, she said.
Based on what residents have told her, though, “we have enough people in town who really want to do recycling,” she said, so the council must determine its options.
But “we still need to talk with Evergreen,” Councilwoman Laurel Greene said, to find out if it remains interested in serving Boyce and if it envisions being able to start collecting recyclables again.
Mayor Franklin Roberts said he hopes at least three companies submit bids. That would be an adequate number for the council to figure out its options, he indicated.
Also Tuesday, Roberts told the council that two people so far have expressed interest in being hired as Boyce’s new code enforcement officer.
Neither person was identified. Hayes said one does not live in Boyce. However, town code does not require that a resident fill the position, she said.
Hayes said the two probably will be interviewed at some point soon. She did not know if the job will be advertised.
The previous code enforcement officer, Brian Donovan, recently resigned. Following his resignation, Hayes said he felt bullied by some residents with whom he dealt, which made him frustrated with the job.
Boyce is a town of only about 600 residents. The code enforcement officer is one of the town’s two paid positions, and both are part-time.
The other position is town manager. Hayes, whose elected position as recorder is similar to that of a vice mayor, is employed by the council to be the manager.
