BOYCE — Town Council will seek Clarke County’s help in recruiting a new code enforcement officer and volunteers to serve on its recently established sidewalk committee.
Following a motion by Councilwoman Bre Bogert, the panel voted Tuesday night to ask county Public Information Director Cathy Kuehner to spread the word about the openings through the county’s Facebook page and any other methods it has of communicating with Clarke residents. Information may also be posted on the town’s website, boyceva.net, which is overseen by an outside contractor.
The town, which has only about 600 residents, does not have a Facebook page.
An unidentified resident at the meeting indicated the town should set up a Facebook page, but officials were reluctant to do so. They voiced concern that the town, which has only about $400,000 in financial assets, could be sued over any malicious comments that someone might make against someone else on a social media site.
Bogert said different people like to get information about local matters in different ways. Some people prefer learning about things through Facebook while — in Boyce’s case — some might prefer getting information via the town’s newsletter or website.
“We need to reach all of them,” she said.
Boyce’s code enforcement officer is one of two municipal positions, both of which are part-time. The other is town manager, currently filled by Ruth Hayes, an elected council member who also serves as recorder, a role similar to that of a vice mayor in many towns and cities.
The enforcement officer oversees compliance with the town’s code, including rules regarding inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances, as well as its zoning and subdivision ordinances.
The previous officer, Brian Donovan, resigned this summer.
Two people so far have informally expressed interest in becoming the next code enforcement officer, but they have not been interviewed. Council members have not decided what qualifications and/or experience the next officer should have.
Officials have said, though, that the job can be filled by someone who doesn’t live in Boyce.
Many residents have said they want improvements to the town’s sidewalks. A committee has been formed to look into the issue. Mayor Franklin Roberts, Boyce Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Utterback and mayoral candidate Richard Kibler have agreed to serve on the committee. Two seats haven’t been filled yet.
“But you guys can start working” to get preliminary information on sidewalk needs, Roberts told Utterback and Kibler during Tuesday’s meeting. “When we get five (on the committee), we’ll talk more.”
In other matters, the council:
Learned that the town’s financial assets currently total $380,466.08. That amount includes $261,617.43 in its checking account, $65,391.11 in its savings account and $53,457.54 in certificates of deposit, according to Hayes.
Decided to seek bids on garbage collection and recycling services this month. The town’s contract with Evergreen Waste LLC of Winchester expires in early October, Roberts said. Any bids received will be discussed during the council’s next regular meeting on Oct. 1, he said after the meeting.
