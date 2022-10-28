Berkeley Reynolds

Berkeley Reynolds

Name: Berkeley H. Reynolds

Running for: Boyce Town Council 

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: I have worked for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation for 17 years, first as an event planner and now as the Manager of Operations and Administration.  I have been involved in fundraising for a variety of philanthropy related organizations, most recently the Immune Deficiency Foundation.  My current role with the Boyce Town Council is my first political seat, but I hope to extend to other advisory committees and political roles within Clarke County.

Education: BA in Communications from Longwood University, Masters of Tourism Administration from the George Washington University

Age: 41

Campaign platform: I grew up in a small town and feel most at home in places like Boyce.  I aim to grow the feeling of connectedness amongst my constituents by emphasizing community events and engagement.  I will work to make the voice of Boyce's citizens heard, even when it may be unpopular amongst my peers.  

 

