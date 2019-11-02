Name: Floyd Hudson
Running for: Boyce Town Council (write-in candidate)
Age: 62
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Surgical technologist for Valley Health
Education: Clarke County High School, Winchester Medical Center School of Surgical Technology
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Past eight years and throughout my life
What makes you the best candidate? Working in the medical profession has given me experience in working with the public on a regular basis, and working on a surgical team has given me experience working as a team member.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $420 annually/four years
