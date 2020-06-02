BOYCE — Boyce Town Council’s monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. today will include a public hearing on a proposed balanced budget of $142,240 for the coming fiscal year.
That amount is up from the $125,100 budget adopted last year for the annum that will end on June 30. Town Recorder Ruth Hayes said plans are to “spend a little more because we’re hiring two more people” — specifically a town manager and a treasurer.
Hayes’ role as the elected recorder is similar to that of a vice mayor. Her term ends in December 2021.
Until March, Hayes also worked for the council as the town’s part-time manager. She resigned from that position after accepting a full-time job at the Berryville church that she attends.
Part of her job as town manager was serving as treasurer. Following her resignation, the council decided to separate those duties because state code indicates that is preferred.
After the new manager and treasurer are hired, Boyce will have three part-time employees, including a code enforcement officer. With only about 600 residents, the town does not conduct enough business to warrant hiring full-time employees, according to Mayor Richard Kibler.
A preliminary fiscal 2021 budget document shows the town intends to pay its new manager a yearly salary of $21,840. The new treasurer is to be paid $6,120 annually.
Hayes added that some of the increase in the budget proposal is to be used toward maintenance of the town hall on East Main Street.
Tonight’s council meeting is to be held in the social hall at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company at 7 S. Greenway Ave. The town hall — which is about a block away — lacks enough room inside for social distancing within a large crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A notice on the town’s website stated that attendance at the meeting would be limited to 10 people, including town officials, based on guidelines for gatherings set by health officials. Despite being a public meeting, that would mean only several members of the public would be allowed inside the social hall.
Following consultations with legal counsel and The Winchester Star, however, Kibler said the meeting will now accommodate everyone who wants to speak.
Legally, “you can’t have a public hearing without giving the public a way to comment,” Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, wrote in an email to The Star. State code specifies, she noted, that when a public hearing is held, “any citizen of the locality shall have the right to attend and state his views thereon.”
“Just because the governor’s social distancing rules must be observed does not mean that any/all other rules for meetings have been eliminated,” Rhyne wrote.
To try and control the spread of COVID-19, plans are to have fire department personnel check the temperatures of visitors before they enter the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.