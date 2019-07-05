BOYCE — The town will not be getting a park, at least not anytime soon.
Boyce Town Council voted 2-1 Tuesday night not to pursue the purchase of land to establish a park. The decision came following a heated, hour-long public hearing during which no residents, except for two on a park planning committee, voiced direct support for it.
For several years, developing a park has been part of Boyce’s comprehensive plan for future development. To the recollection of local officials, the Clarke County town of roughly 600 residents never has had a park.
Since January, a volunteer committee has been examining the potential for a park to be developed on a triangular-shaped lot at the corner of Whiting and Old Chapel avenues. The lot’s owner, Nicholas Smart, put it on the market for $75,000, according to Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes.
The committee also was charged with overseeing the park’s design — had the land been purchased.
Other potential park sites considered in the past were deemed unsuitable. Hayes said the idea of developing a park was resurrected basically because Smart’s lot became available and it may be the only land in Boyce suitable for one.
During both Tuesday night’s meeting and the council’s June 4 session, a three-dimensional, animated video was presented. It showed possibilities for future amenities for the park, including a swing set and sliding board, playground area, half-court basketball facility, a grass surface volleyball or tennis court, a grassy multi-purpose area for activities such as T-ball or kickball, an octagon-shaped gazebo, several pergolas, a flagpole, a restroom building and lights.
“Nothing is set in stone” in terms of a park’s future development, committee member Greg Hernandez told the crowd during the hearing.
Development costs beyond the $75,000 purchase price had not been determined.
The town could afford the purchase. As of Tuesday, it had more than $375,000 in financial assets, including money in checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit, according to Hayes.
Mayor Franklin Roberts told the crowd at the hearing that the state recently determined that Boyce was eligible for a Virginia Recreational Trail Program grant of $125,000 that could be used toward developing the park. Hayes later said the town would have to provide a 20% local match, which would be $25,000. The state would pay the remainder.
Roberts mentioned that businesses and organizations have expressed interest in contributing to the park project.
Still, officials said the park probably would have to be developed gradually so as not to place too much of a strain on the small town’s finances.
More than 30 people attended the hearing, resulting in a standing-room-only crowd inside Boyce’s municipal office, a small former bank building on East Main Street. Eighteen people spoke.
Only town residents were allowed to speak. Many said they think the town should instead spend its limited funds on infrastructure and utility matters such as improving sidewalks, streets, street lighting and stormwater drainage systems.
Because of limited finances and the lot covering less than an acre, “you just can’t shove everything in” a park, said Boyce Planning Commission member Cady McCarty. She suggested targeting the park for a specific recreational use.
Park committee member David Ferrera agreed. He said, though, that his ideas were “shut down” by other committee members.
In developing the park, “we’re essentially at Phase Zero,” said committee member Patrick Knight. He said the amenities shown in the video were just ideas.
“I don’t think anyone is expecting everything to be crammed into the site,” Knight continued. “It’s not really going to look like that. We haven’t finalized anything. We haven’t even created initial plans.”
Several speakers, including Ferrera, voiced concern that the park would attract loiterers, especially at night.
“I don’t want to deal with these people after dark,” said Ferrera, who lives across from Smart’s property.
Richard Kibler, who is running for mayor in the Nov. 5 election, and Cathy Albright questioned who would keep the park’s facilities clean and make safety patrols.
If a park was to be developed, “it would be nice for a couple of weeks” before it starts falling into disrepair, Albright said.
“I just think it’s going to be too expensive for this little town,” Kibler said.
Amid the infrastructure and utility needs, establishing a park would mean “a lot of money being wasted,” said Rodney Bridges.
Rose Holden mentioned there is a playground at Boyce Elementary School. However, it is not open to the public and cannot be used for activities such as community events and family gatherings, Hayes said.
Councilwoman Carol Everly said town officials “want our community to have a place to meet ... a place for our families to get together.”
In terms of trying to organize community events, “do any of you come and volunteer ... to help the little town of Boyce?” Everly said. “The only time I see most of you is when you come here” to the municipal building.
McCarty felt that Everly’s comments were an insult to the crowd.
“We don’t appreciate it ... when you make a face and talk down to us,” McCarty told her. “Why would you talk down to us?”
Roberts then called for a motion.
Hayes made a motion to table further discussion of developing the park until the council could get more information on the concept. Her motion died for lack of a second.
Councilman Dennis Hall then made a motion not to pursue developing a park any further. It was seconded by Councilwoman Laurel Greene. Hayes voted against the motion. Everly abstained. Roberts did not vote; he later said the mayor only votes as a tie-breaker. Councilwoman Bre Bogert did not attend the meeting.
“There’s just too many ‘what ifs’ right now,” Hall said.
Furthermore, he said, “as the town council, we need to listen to what the citizens tell us.”
(1) comment
In terms of trying to organize community events, “do any of you come and volunteer ... to help the little town of Boyce?” Everly said. “The only time I see most of you is when you come here” to the municipal building. McCarty felt that Everly’s comments were an insult to the crowd.... Sounds to me like the truth hurts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.