BOYCE — David Winsatt now has a dual role in town government.
Winsatt, the part-time town manager, also is serving on the Boyce Planning Commission, having been appointed by the Town Council in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.
His appointment, determined by the town’s attorney to be legal, comes as the council strives to regain a full five-member commission.
The commission makes recommendations to the council on how to handle land-use matters, such as rezoning requests.
Three former commission members resigned in February. At the time, Mayor Richard Kibler attributed their resignations to an article in The Winchester Star detailing a heated discussion during a council meeting. The discussion concerned the council’s displeasure with the commission’s lack of progress in preparing a capital improvements plan and revising the zoning ordinance.
Councilman Zack Hudson currently is the council’s liaison to the commission. He’s serving as chairman temporarily until the commission has a full slate of members again.
Along with Hudson and now Winsatt, Betty McCorkle and David Ferreira are on the commission.
Longtime member Linnea Michaels Godwin recently resigned. After Tuesday night’s meeting, officials said her resignation was for personal reasons, and it had nothing to do with the discussion earlier this year.
Winsatt approached the council in June about serving on the commission. The council postponed considering his appointment to get a legal opinion from David Griffin, the town’s part-time attorney.
The town’s zoning ordinance states that one commission member can be “a member of the administrative branch of government of the town.”
In an email to Winsatt, Griffin cited state code Section 15.2-2212. It reads that “one member of the (planning) commission may be a member of the governing body of the locality (Hudson, in this case), and one member may be a member of the administrative branch of government of the locality (the town manager, for instance).”
Therefore, Winsatt can serve on the commission with “no legal jeopardy” for the town, said Councilman Floyd Hudson.
“It’s very kind of you” to offer to serve, he told Winsatt.
The motion to appoint Winsatt was made by Zack Hudson and seconded by Councilwoman Whitney Maddox.
Commission members receive compensation of $35 per meeting. Winsatt said he will forego his stipend.
One commission seat remains vacant. Any Boyce resident interested in filling it can call Winsatt at 540-837-2901.
Also Tuesday night, the council scheduled a public hearing for its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 on proposed changes to the zoning ordinance.
A couple of the changes are minor wording revisions intended to clarify the rules. The other makes single family dwellings allowable in districts zoned for businesses, without a special-use permit having to be obtained.
Kibler was absent from the council meeting.
