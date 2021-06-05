BOYCE — Slowly but surely, progress is being made in restoring a full slate of members to the Boyce Planning Commission.
The commission is appointed by Boyce Town Council. It makes recommendations to the council on how to handle land-use matters, such as rezoning requests.
Current commission members include Linnea Michaels Godwin, Elizabeth McCorkle and Chairman Zack Hudson, the council’s representative. Hudson has indicated he'll step down as chairman after a full commission is in place again and a new chair can be selected.
David Ferreira is the commission's newest member, having been appointed by the council Tuesday night.
One or two additional members are sought, based on what different town documents show. Town Manager David Winsatt, Mayor Richard Kibler and Hudson all couldn't be reached on Friday to clarify the exact number.
Commission members serve four-year terms. They receive small stipends. The town's adopted fiscal 2022 budget contains a total of $2,380 to cover the stipends.
Former commission chairman Dennis Utterback, vice chairman Patrick Knight and member Mary Martin submitted their resignations in February. At the time, Kibler attributed their resignations to an article in The Winchester Star concerning a heated discussion at a council meeting. The discussion concerned the council’s unhappiness with the commission’s lack of progress in developing a capital improvements plan and revising the zoning ordinance.
Tuesday night, Winsatt said he's interested in serving on the commission and asked the council to appoint him as a citizen member. He said he's willing to forgo receiving any stipend.
The town's zoning ordinance states that one planning commission member can be "a member of the administrative branch of government of the town."
However, council members Whitney Maddox and Floyd Hudson questioned whether Winsatt serving on the commission could somehow be a conflict of interest.
The council tabled considering Winsatt's request until its July 6 meeting so the town's part-time attorney, David Griffin, can be consulted in the meantime.
In other matters, the council:
• Learned the town so far has collected $19,290.03 in real estate taxes and $14,185.86 in personal property taxes for 2020.
Those figures represent 96.73% and 78.25%, respectively, of the total amounts of taxes billed to Boyce residents and businesses.
• Learned that Kibler considered the town's Clean-Up Day on May 11 to be successful.
The date was a Tuesday, which is Boyce’s regular garbage pickup day. The town made arrangements for pickup of larger, unwanted items — such as appliances and furniture — that residents usually aren't allowed to throw out.
Televisions were the item that most people discarded, Kibler said.
