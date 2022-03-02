BERRYVILLE — The town will share federal aid it received to combat the COVID-19 pandemic to help two local organizations recover from financial hardships.
Boyce Town Council on Tuesday approved grants of $50,000 to the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company and $8,438.50 to Boyce United Methodist Church (BUMC).
The grants will be awarded from $108,832.50 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided to Boyce for the current fiscal year.
“An exhaustive effort” was made to publicize the funds being available to help the community, said Councilman Floyd Hudson. Yet only the fire company and the church submitted applications.
Permitted uses for ARPA funds include assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.
The fire company didn’t request a specific amount of aid. However, its application stated that it lost approximately $103,180 because of the pandemic forcing it to cancel 31 of 103 bingo events scheduled in 2020.
Bingo is the company’s major fundraiser.
“I can’t think of a better way,” Hudson said, to help the overall community than to provide assistance to its emergency first-responders.
The grant was approved in a 3-0 vote following a motion by Recorder Whitney Hudson that was seconded by Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds.
Floyd Hudson, Councilwoman Carol Coffelt and Mayor Zack Hudson all abstained from voting because of connections they have to the fire company.
BUMC’s application specifically requested $8,438.50. It asserted that the church lost revenue during the pandemic as fewer parishioners were physically attending services, resulting in less money going into collection plates.
The church’s grant was approved in a 4-1 vote following a motion by Floyd Hudson that was seconded by Coffelt. Whitney Hudson abstained because she attends the church.
Councilman Dennis Hall cast the dissenting vote. He said he believes it’s up to members to support their churches. BUMC members could have mailed donations to the church, he reasoned.
Whitney Hudson said leftover ARPA funds will remain in the bank, for now, in case the town sees any unanticipated expenses.
In another matter, people driving into Boyce should ease up on the gas pedal.
So-called “radar signs” have been installed at the town’s entrances along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340), Main Street and Old Chapel Avenue where speed limits drop.
The signs use electronic technology to display speeds of approaching vehicles.
Officials say speeding has become a major problem in Boyce, which doesn’t have a police department.
Both the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police patrol the local streets as much as they’re able. But neither has a local office, so their presence in the town is limited.
Don’t be mistaken, though. They’ve got an eye out for speeders.
Coffelt mentioned she recently noticed a sheriff’s deputy “running radar” near the fire company.
Also, the council appointed Tracy Brown to the Boyce Planning Commission.
Brown is a real estate agent. Coffelt said Brown is her neighbor and “a steady, solid person.”
