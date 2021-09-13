BOYCE — Town Council has ordered Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke to get a little tougher with residents and businesses committing violations.
It seems to council members that residents may not be taking seriously efforts to rid the town of unsightly properties and other nuisances.
Clarke recently told the council that during the past month, he observed six vehicles with expired license tags, invalid state inspection stickers or no tags and/or stickers. Their owners have been advised of the violations either in person or by letter, he said.
Two vehicles with violations that he previously observed either have been tagged, covered or removed from their properties, he mentioned.
In his monthly reports to the council, the number of vehicles having violations “seems like it never changes,” Clarke said.
But “they’re not the same vehicles,” he said — at least not always. A few problems are resolved, then other vehicles are discovered to be breaking the rules, he added.
Among other violations that Clarke is trying to eliminate:
A property in Boyce Crossing owned by the homeowners’ association was identified several months ago as being overgrown and having a silt barrier that has fallen over. The HOA’s president is trying to get the property management company to correct the problems, but so far nothing has been done, Clarke said.
A homeowner was storing a large number of 55-gallon drums in his backyard. After being informed of the violation, he has since removed only some of the drums, Clarke said.
Clarke has spoken with two people having construction materials piled in their yards, although there is no evidence of any construction occurring, or even building permits being issued. He said that one owner has begun removing gravel but the other has done nothing to correct his or her violation.
Boyce is a town of roughly 600 residents. Like its other two municipal employees, Clarke works part-time. So he is limited in how much effort he can put into addressing code violations.
Clarke’s job specifically involves enforcing local zoning and subdivision ordinances, including ones regarding inoperative vehicles and property maintenance.
He has authority to take matters before a magistrate and/or the courts if necessary. However, after being hired in March, he was told by the council to try and resolve problems with violators informally before he considers getting courts involved.
Interim Mayor Dennis Hall believes there’s no excuse for people to ignore Clarke’s warnings.
“I’m 74. I’ve got a bad heart and other (health) issues,” Hall said. “But I took a tree down” and hauled the remains away on his own, he said.
“We want you to start giving deadlines” to people for correcting violations, Hall told Clarke.
“Use professional decorum,” he said. Yet determine, for instance, that someone should be able to correct a violation within 30 days, then hold the person to it, he continued.
“We don’t want to strong arm anybody into anything,” said Councilman Floyd Hudson. Still, the rules need to have some teeth, he said.
“I’ll keep after” the violators, Clarke pledged.
“Boyce could be such a pretty little town” if people would abide by the rules, said Hall.
Some people apparently have taken Clarke seriously.
For example, he recently informed a woman that the code prohibits her from keeping ducks at her home. She has since removed the birds, he said.
And, “I think I’ve gotten through to everyone on East Main to quit parking on the sidewalk,” he told the council.
