BOYCE — Town Council rejected a proposed real estate tax rate increase Tuesday night before adopting a $161,170 budget for the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
The rate will remain at .025 cents per $100 of assessed value. If approved, this would have been the town’s first tax increase since 1973.
Town Manager David Winsatt had proposed raising it by 1.1 cents to .036 per $100. The owners of a home assessed at $250,000, for example, would have seen their annual tax bill climb by $27.50, from $62.50 to $90.
The increase would have generated an extra $9,184.80 in revenue. Winsatt maintained the town of roughly 600 residents needs the additional money to start making sidewalk repairs.
Council members countered that now isn’t the time for tax bills to go up because residents are coping with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the town is expecting to receive about $570,000 in aid from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Rules for spending the ARPA money haven’t been provided to the town, Councilwoman Carol Coffelt said.
To balance the spending plan without imposing the rate hike, officials subtracted $8,000 from both a revenue line-item for real estate taxes and an expense line-item for the purchase of electronic speed monitoring signs.
Collections totaling $16,000 were budgeted for the current fiscal year. However, collections totaled almost $20,295 as of May 31.
“We’ve done better this year collecting back taxes,” Winsatt said.
The adopted budget calls for the town to collect $20,700 from real estate taxes in fiscal 2022 — about $405 more than what has been collected so far in the current year.
Construction of the Boyce Crossing subdivision is continuing. For that reason, “we’ll be able to increase the tax base,” Winsatt said, because “we’ll have additional houses we’ll be able to tax” in the coming budget year. So he’s optimistic the $20,700 can be achieved.
The council previously put $160,000 in a capital improvement fund with intentions of using at least some of the money toward repairing and replacing sidewalks. Tuesday night, the panel also voted to transfer about $65,000 the town had in certificates of deposits into the fund.
Yet estimates compiled by Winsatt show the town eventually might have to spend more than $400,000 toward those improvements, even if the Virginia Department of Transportation can be convinced to cover most of the cost.
“Citizens have told us to fix the doggone sidewalks,” said Dennis Hall, the council’s recorder. “We’ve got to start (finding the money) somewhere. I don’t think 1.1 cents is that big of a deal” in terms of upping the tax rate.
Hall made a motion to approve the rate increase. Councilman Zack Hudson seconded the motion.
Before a vote was taken, though, Councilman Floyd Hudson said he received several calls from residents who asked him not to support the increase. They told him “it’s not an appropriate time,” and they want the town to spend existing funds before raising taxes to generate more money.
Councilwoman Whitney Maddox expressed similar sentiments.
Floyd Hudson indicated he doesn’t necessarily agree.
But “a lot of my votes are based on (opinions of) my neighbors,” he said. “I don’t (always) sit here and vote like Floyd Hudson wants to vote.”
The original motion was defeated by a majority vote of the council.
Hall then made another motion to remove the tax rate increase from the budget. Floyd Hudson seconded that motion, and the increase was removed in a unanimous vote.
Only two members of the public — Boyce resident David Ferreira and former mayor Franklin Roberts — attended the meeting. Both spoke during a public hearing on the budget matters, but neither gave a direct opinion on the rate hike proposal.
“I’m surprised not more people are here,” Ferreira said. He wondered if the increase was enough to concern residents.
The budget contains $3,000 for snow removal along streets maintained by the town. Roberts indicated he’s unhappy with snow removal policies. Council members said his concerns will have to be considered at another time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.