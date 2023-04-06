BOYCE — The multitude of large, dark-colored birds that perched atop Boyce's water tower apparently is gone.
Lee Coffelt, a Clarke County Sanitary Authority (CCSA) board member, told Boyce Town Council on Tuesday that the birds' migration period is over, so they're currently not congregating on the tower.
Some people have described the birds as buzzards. Others have said they're most likely turkey vultures or something similar. Concerns have been voiced that the birds — whatever they are — could pose a public health hazard through their urine and droppings falling onto the ground.
The CCSA has purchased an effigy of a similar bird to mount on the tower to discourage the real ones from returning.
"We just have to get it installed," said Coffelt, who also is chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company.
He said that will be done as part of routine maintenance work, such as painting, planned for the CCSA's three towers in the coming months. Requests for proposals are being sought for the work, he mentioned.
The authority provides public water/sewer service to Boyce, the Waterloo commercial intersection (U.S. 340/U.S. 50) just south of the town and the unincorporated villages of Millwood and White Post.
In another matter, the council voted unanimously to accept a $59,870 bid by JD Concrete to replace the sidewalk along Old Chapel Avenue between East Crescent and East Main streets.
JD submitted the lowest of two bids for the project. Town Manager David Winsatt attempted to contact another firm to find out whether it would be interested, but it never responded.
The existing sidewalk is "broken and incredibly dangerous," Winsatt said.
It will be replaced, and a disabled access ramp will be installed at East Crescent, he said.
The project has been "needed for a long time," he added.
Mayor Zack Hudson told the council he will meet Thursday evening with Manassas lawyer Martin Crim to discuss with him the possibility of becoming the town's new part-time attorney.
Boyce's longtime attorney, David Griffin, is quitting private practice to become Stephens City's full-time attorney and zoning administrator.
Griffin recommended Crim, who works for the law firm of Vanderpool Frostick and Nishanian P.C. He said Crim specializes in local government law.
In addition, the council learned from Coffelt that the fire company responded to seven calls during the past month.
Two of the calls were fire-related. None were major incidents, Coffelt said. The other five were ambulance calls.
Coffelt mentioned that bingo won't be held at the fire company on Sunday, which is Easter.
