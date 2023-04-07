BOYCE — With his tenure as town manager ending today, David Winsatt is asking a couple things of Boyce residents.
Winsatt, the part-time manager for the past three years, recently resigned, citing health and family concerns. Boyce Town Council is seeking his successor.
“I would like to ask that all residents have patience with the new person (hired) and help them be successful in their new position,” Winsatt recently wrote in the town’s monthly newsletter.
And, “I ask that Boyce town residents step up to get involved,” he wrote, “ ... to help beautify and unify this small town into a place that shows that all residents care about the town and are willing to be involved.”
Winsatt has lived in Boyce since 1991. He will continue living there and serving on the Boyce Planning Commission, a volunteer role.
Tuesday night, he told council members he’s willing to continue preparing newsletters, also as a volunteer, if they desire. They didn’t respond.
“The only regret I have from my time as town manager,” Winsatt wrote, “is not getting more involvement from the residents to have fun activities (developed) and support the Town Council in making improvements in the town.”
“Currently, the Town Council is pretty much working alone to make improvements and have activities,” he went on. “It is not possible for six people to do all the work alone. We need people to get involved in a positive way.”
“I look forward to seeing how much is accomplished in the future with positive involvement from Boyce residents,” he added.
Winsatt declined to comment further on his tenure when The Winchester Star provided him the opportunity. He referred to his remarks in the newsletter.
But in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, he said he “wouldn’t close the door” on eventually running for a council seat.
“I like my town and I want to help it,” Winsatt said. Right now, “I just need to take a break.”
The council recently decided that Winsatt’s successor will have the title of town administrator, rather than town manager, to better reflect the position’s responsibilities.
Two people so far have applied for the job. Council members reviewed their applications Tuesday night. They plan to privately interview the applicants on April 18.
The applicants weren’t identified. Based on their applications, however, both are “strong applicants,” said town Recorder Whitney Maddox.
Boyce, population about 750, provides few services to residents. Therefore, it has only three municipal positions — treasurer, code enforcement officer and, now, town administrator. All are part-time.
The administrator’s salary hasn’t yet been determined. Winsatt, as manager, has been earning between $18,000 and $19,000 a year.
